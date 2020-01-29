Wood Has Double Vision

Top scorer Chris Wood is targeting more goals after hitting double figures in the Premier League for the third season in a row.

Wood has been a model of consistency since joining the Clarets from Leeds United in August, 2017.

The New Zealand international still has to reach the 11 goals he scored in all competitions in 2017/18 and the 13 he managed in league and cup last season.

But Wood has never been this quick to 10 Premier League goals before with 14 games to go to try and boost his goal tally further and set a new personal best at Turf Moor.

“Thankfully over the last couple of years I’ve got to it, but normally later on in the season,” said Wood, who reached double figures on the final day of the league season two years ago and posted the milestone in mid-April last terms.

“To hit it so early on is nice and give me something to build on for the rest of the season, which is great.

“You never know where it can take me or the team. Hopefully we can build and push up that league.”

Wood’s goals against Leicester City and Manchester United helped Sean Dyche’s men chalk up back-to-back league wins and move up to 13th place in the table ahead of their FA Cup exit last weekend.

And with Arsenal - level with Burnley on 30 points - due at Turf Moor on Sunday, midfielder Jack Cork is targeting a hat-trick of league victories and a first in the Premier League against the Gunners.

“We maybe could have got something earlier in the season,” said Cork of the 2-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium in August.

“We were disappointed not to have come away with something.

“We are in good form now. If you look at the start of the month we maybe weren’t, but I feel we’re in a good place to take them on at our place.

“The crowd the last time against Leicester was right behind us and there’s no better time to play a team like that after beating two other top teams.”