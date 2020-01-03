Wilson Is Blyth Bound

Scott Wilson is the latest young Claret to be loaned out after joining National League North side Blyth Spartans for the rest of the season.

Wilson links up with the North-East outfit – managed by ex-Newcastle United midfielder and Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City and Blackpool boss Lee Clark – to aid their fight against the drop.

The left-sided central defender – who is 20 next week – will get the chance to add to some more first-team football to his CV at Croft Park following a loan spell at Stalybridge Celtic last season.

Wilson, who could make his Blyth debut at Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday, subsequently returned to Turf Moor and signed a first professional contract with the Clarets last summer.

He has since been a regular starter in the U23s, helping them to the top of the northern group of the Professional Development League.

Wilson’s move follows those of U23 team-mates Christian N’Guessan (Oldham) and Ryan Cooney and Adam Phillips (both Morecambe) as the Clarets look to gain first-team experience for as many of their young players as possible.

Meanwhile, striker Will Harris (above) has ended a successful loan spell with Colne to join Warrington Town.

Harris, 19, scored nine times in 12 appearances for Colne and now steps up a division into the EvoStik (Northern) Premier on a month-loan work experience loan with the play-off chasing Yellows.