Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Westwood: Time To Kick On

Goalscorer looking to build on big win as Clarets end losing run

5 Hours ago

Ashley Westwood hopes his match-winner can light the blue touch paper for a climb back up the Premier League.

Westwood’s first goal at Turf Moor secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Leicester City as the Clarets came from behind to end their four-game losing run.

A first home success since mid-December lifted Sean Dyche’s men up to 14th place in the table – five points above the relegation places – ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Manchester United.

And Westwood is looking to put together a sustained recovery on the back of an inspired second-half fightback against the Foxes.

Westwood scores.JPG

“It was a massive win for us,” said the midfielder, who burst into the box to clinch the points with a clinical 79th-minute strike.

“The character in the group really shows through and it was a great performance.

“That’s what we are about. We never give in.

“We need to kick on now. It was always going to be a tough run of fixtures and it was a massive win. It gives us a bit of breathing space. We’ve got two more big games and then we’ve got a good run-in.

“We want to be pushing on. We’ve not quite had the run we wanted to over Christmas but it’s a tough league. We have bounced back with a massive win.”

Westwood celeb (2).JPG

Chris Wood’s ninth goal of the season set up the fightback after Burnley-born Harvey Barnes had given top-four hopefuls Leicester a first-half lead.

Nick Pope’s penalty save then proved pivotal as he kept out an effort from Jamie Vardy.

That cranked up the noise levels around Turf Moor and Westwood’s winner capped the perfect day on and off the pitch, with Arsenal next up in the league on Sunday-week.

“Ever since I came here the crowd have always been brilliant,” Westwood added.

“When they see us giving 100 per cent out there that’s what gets them on their feet.

“They stuck with us at half-time when it could easily have gone the other way. We needed that. We need the fans to be with us and that gives us a lift.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley U23s 1 Middlesbrough U23s 2

3 Hours ago

The Clarets’ hopes of advancing in the Premier League Cup suffered a major blow with a second successive defeat in Group G.

Read full article

Community

Football Family Joins Forces For Refugee Tournament

3 Hours ago

Refugee footballers representing seven different football clubs took part in Burnley FC in the Community’s 'Clarets Welcome' Football Tournament at The Leisure Box in Brierfield.

Read full article

Club News

Jensen Picks Out The Positives

3 Hours ago

Lukas Jensen believes the young group left within the U23 squad can finish the second-half of the season strong, despite falling to a 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup on...

Read full article

Club News

Pope: Electric Atmosphere Lights Up Turf Moor

6 Hours ago

Nick Pope revelled in the ‘electric atmosphere’ created at Turf Moor as he helped the Clarets come from behind to earn a huge win.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Jensen Picks Out The Positives

3 Hours ago

Lukas Jensen believes the young group left within the U23 squad can finish the second-half of the season strong, despite falling to a 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup on...

Read full article

Club News

Pope: Electric Atmosphere Lights Up Turf Moor

6 Hours ago

Nick Pope revelled in the ‘electric atmosphere’ created at Turf Moor as he helped the Clarets come from behind to earn a huge win.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Hails "Fantastic Mentality"

19 January 2020

Sean Dyche hailed a “fantastic mentality” as Burnley battled back from behind to win a Turf Moor thriller against Leicester City.

Read full article

Club News

FA CUP: Special Hospitality Package Available

19 January 2020

Read full article

View more