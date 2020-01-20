Westwood: Time To Kick On

Ashley Westwood hopes his match-winner can light the blue touch paper for a climb back up the Premier League.

Westwood’s first goal at Turf Moor secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Leicester City as the Clarets came from behind to end their four-game losing run.

A first home success since mid-December lifted Sean Dyche’s men up to 14th place in the table – five points above the relegation places – ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Manchester United.

And Westwood is looking to put together a sustained recovery on the back of an inspired second-half fightback against the Foxes.

“It was a massive win for us,” said the midfielder, who burst into the box to clinch the points with a clinical 79th-minute strike.

“The character in the group really shows through and it was a great performance.

“That’s what we are about. We never give in.

“We need to kick on now. It was always going to be a tough run of fixtures and it was a massive win. It gives us a bit of breathing space. We’ve got two more big games and then we’ve got a good run-in.

“We want to be pushing on. We’ve not quite had the run we wanted to over Christmas but it’s a tough league. We have bounced back with a massive win.”

Chris Wood’s ninth goal of the season set up the fightback after Burnley-born Harvey Barnes had given top-four hopefuls Leicester a first-half lead.

Nick Pope’s penalty save then proved pivotal as he kept out an effort from Jamie Vardy.

That cranked up the noise levels around Turf Moor and Westwood’s winner capped the perfect day on and off the pitch, with Arsenal next up in the league on Sunday-week.

“Ever since I came here the crowd have always been brilliant,” Westwood added.

“When they see us giving 100 per cent out there that’s what gets them on their feet.

“They stuck with us at half-time when it could easily have gone the other way. We needed that. We need the fans to be with us and that gives us a lift.”