Westwood Ready To Push On

Ashley Westwood is ready to take on the cream of the crop as the Clarets look to re-ignite their Premier League push.

A run of three league defeats either side of Christmas has seen Sean Dyche’s men slip to 15th in the table.

The Clarets now head to Chelsea on Saturday to kick-off a run of games which also takes in top-five outfits Leicester City and Manchester United and an Arsenal side trying to re-build under Mikel Arteta.

An FA Cup tie at home to top-flight rivals Norwich City is also on the agenda before the end of January.

And having snapped the losing sequence to get past Peterborough in round three last Saturday, Westwood is now focused on the quest to pick up points.

“We bounced back in the FA Cup, which was a difficult one, and now it’s a final push into the second half of the season,” he said.

“It was nice after the run we’ve had to get a win under our belts. Any win in a football is good and hopefully that takes us through to Chelsea.

“On paper it’s a difficult run. But you’ve got to play these teams. This is what you’re in the Premier League for – to play the top teams.

“We want to get back on track. The main focus is the league and we look forward to Chelsea. It’s going to be a test for us but one we’re looking forward to.

“I think in the second half of the season we do come into our own and that’s what we want to do again. Last year we did.

“Our fitness levels show that and over the years I think Burnley as a group have done well towards the back end of the season.”

In a congested bottom half of the table, the Clarets are now just four points above the relegation places.

But the gap to the top six is only two points bigger and Westwood is focusing on the positive.

“The top four or five are running away with it, as they do, and other than that it’s a real battle to stay in the league,” added the midfielder, who helped the Clarets take a point at Stamford Bridge in April to guarantee Premier League survival.

“If you go on a bad run of three games all of a sudden, you’re in the mix.

“But we’ve been through it many times and we’re not too worried. We want to be looking up again.

“We’re five points off Sheffield United (in eighth) who everyone says is having a great season.

“Everyone is not far off it. It’s about looking after yourselves and doing the right things and only time will tell.”