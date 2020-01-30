Wells Lands In Robins' Nest

Nahki Wells has completed a permanent move away from Turf Moor after agreeing a deal to join Bristol City.

Wells ended a second loan spell at Queens Park Rangers earlier this week.

And the striker has now joined the Hoops’ Championship rivals on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Wells’ departure ends a two-and-a-half-year association with the Clarets after signing from Huddersfield Town in August, 2017.

The Bermuda international, 29, made 10 appearances for Burnley before joining QPR on a season-long loan in 2018/19.

He headed back to Loftus Road at the start of the current campaign – scoring 15 goals in 27 appearances – and now moves to Ashton Gate to aid their promotion push.