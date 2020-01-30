Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Wells Lands In Robins' Nest

Striker secures permanent move to Championship club

14 Hours ago

Nahki Wells has completed a permanent move away from Turf Moor after agreeing a deal to join Bristol City.

Wells ended a second loan spell at Queens Park Rangers earlier this week.

And the striker has now joined the Hoops’ Championship rivals on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Wells’ departure ends a two-and-a-half-year association with the Clarets after signing from Huddersfield Town in August, 2017.

The Bermuda international, 29, made 10 appearances for Burnley before joining QPR on a season-long loan in 2018/19.

He headed back to Loftus Road at the start of the current campaign – scoring 15 goals in 27 appearances – and now moves to Ashton Gate to aid their promotion push.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Clarets Secure Brownhill Deal

13 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of midfielder Josh Brownhill from Bristol City.

Read full article

Club News

Brownhill: I've Been Building For This Moment

13 Hours ago

New signing Josh Brownhill is ready to step onto the Premier League stage after securing a move to the Clarets.

Read full article

Club News

Josh Brownhill: Career In Pictures

14 Hours ago

Here we take a look at Josh Brownhill's career in pictures.

Read full article

Club News

Harker Joins Hartlepool On Loan

18 Hours ago

Young striker Rob Harker has joined National League promotion-chasers Hartlepool United on loan until the end of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Clarets Secure Brownhill Deal

13 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club is delighted to confirm the signing of midfielder Josh Brownhill from Bristol City.

Read full article

Club News

Brownhill: I've Been Building For This Moment

13 Hours ago

New signing Josh Brownhill is ready to step onto the Premier League stage after securing a move to the Clarets.

Read full article

Club News

Josh Brownhill: Career In Pictures

14 Hours ago

Here we take a look at Josh Brownhill's career in pictures.

Read full article

Club News

Harker Joins Hartlepool On Loan

18 Hours ago

Young striker Rob Harker has joined National League promotion-chasers Hartlepool United on loan until the end of the season.

Read full article

View more