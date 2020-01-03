Skip to site footer
Club News

Watch The Manager's Press Conference - Live

2 Hours ago

Watch today's press conference ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie against Peterborough United LIVE on Clarets Player.

Premium subscribers to Clarets Player can watch the manager’s weekly pre-match press conference live, via the club website or the official Burnley FC app.

Sean Dyche is due to face the media at 1:30pm.

Watch now with a premium subscription: Premium Clarets Player subscribers can watch all live video content, as well as listen to live matchday commentary of every Burnley match this season.

Sign up here

Download the official Burnley FC app

Available for Apple and Android devices, the club’s official app is the best way to watch video content via their mobile device.

Live streams can be found by tapping the menu, Clarets Player and switching to the 'Live' tab.


