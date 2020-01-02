VACANCY: Head of Academy Goalkeeping Coach

Job Vacancy: Head of Academy Goalkeeping

Remuneration + benefits: Competitive - depending on experience and qualifications

28 days’ holiday (including bank holidays)

Laptop provided

Mobile phone provided

Contract type: Permanent 40 hours per week

Flexible. Prepared to work weekends and evenings where required.

Location: Barnfield Training Centre, Stockbridge Drive, Padiham, Burnley. BB12 8UA.

Closing Date: Sunday, 19 January, 2020

Interview Date: W/C 27 January, 2020

Burnley Football Club is an established Premier League Club that prides itself on playing a key role in the local community and investing in local people.

Burnley Academy is aspiring in the forthcoming season to reach Category 1 elite status under EPPP Youth Development rules. The state-of-the-art training facility and academy programme provides an outstanding environment to develop both players and people.

The chosen candidate’s main role will be to take primary responsibility for the coaching and development of all young goalkeepers within the Academy (U9-U23) and, on occasions, alongside the club’s Senior Head of Goalkeeping. To line-manage the full-time assistant goalkeeping coach and part-time goalkeeping coaches.

Specific Responsibilities

• Development of goalkeepers from U9-U23, including monitoring and providing support to the club’s Head of Goalkeeping.

• Line manage the Assistant Academy Goalkeeping Coach and any part-time goalkeeping coaches within the Academy.

• Ensure the monitoring of goalkeepers performance across the Academy is covered during games and training.

• Liaise closely with the Lead Phase Coaches and Academy Coaches throughout the age groups regarding training, games and progress.

• Develop and monitor age-appropriate coaching curriculums and development programmes across the Academy and ensuring there is an integrated approach with outfield players.

• Plan, deliver and evaluate coaching sessions in line with the Academy’s GK coaching curriculum.

• Monitor goalkeeping coaching and promote good practice across all phases.

• Ensure all goalkeepers in the Academy have an 'Individual Learning Plan' which is consistently delivered, reviewed and adapted, with appropriate opportunities to practice on the areas highlighted.

• Work effectively with other departments to ensure the Academy operates in a multi-disciplinary environment and to ensure all goalkeepers are fully prepared and have a comprehensive development programme.

• Assist with administrative tasks related to the role, including general organisation, recording of sessions, player reviews, learning objectives, and weekly reflections through the PMA and other systems.

• Contribute to the scouting and recruiting process where appropriate.

• Attend and contribute to meetings as directed by the Head of Goalkeeping/Academy Manager/Head of Coaching

• Attend at least five hours of FA in-service training per year and ensure licence maintenance requirements are kept up to date.

• Actively support the Coaching Competency Framework (CCF) and undertake CPD organised by the club and take responsibility for your own professional development by accessing development opportunities provided by governing bodies and external organisations.

• Any other reasonable duties as requested by the Head of Goalkeeping/Academy Manager/Head of Coaching

Qualifications

• An FA Goalkeeping Coaching A Licence (Desirable)

• Advance Youth Award (Desirable)

• UEFA B Outfield Coaching Licence

• An FA Goalkeeping Coaching B Licence

• FA Youth Award (Modules 1,2 and 3)

• FA Safeguarding Children

• Basic First Aid for Sport (BFAS)

Experience

• Experience of working in an Academy under EPPP rules.

• Background in football as a player or coach.

• Knowledge of age-appropriate; development programmes, curriculums and session planning.

• Knowledge of elite level requirements.

• IT literate with a knowledge of the PMA.

Applicants will need to have a flexible approach to work and be able to work evenings, weekends and match days as required.

You will require a full, valid UK driving licence and access to a suitable vehicle.

Please apply by downloading and completing the job application form.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD APPLICATION FORM

Burnley Football Club no longer accept CV’s.

Burnley Football Club is committed to safeguarding children and young people and is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced Criminal Record Check (DBS).

*Please note only candidates selected for interview will be notified.