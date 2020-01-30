Skip to site footer
Harker Joins Hartlepool On Loan

U23s striker makes temporary switch to National League side

18 Hours ago

Young striker Rob Harker has joined National League promotion-chasers Hartlepool United on loan until the end of the season.

Harker links up with Dave Challinor's side with Pools 11th in the table and unbeaten in their last four games.

The 19-year-old - who joined the Clarets from Bury in July, 2018 - has scored six goals for Burnley's U23 this season to help them challenge near the top of the Professional Development League's northern section.

Harker said: "I’m really excited about it. I think it’s the right time to go out in terms of me developing as a player and at a good club.

Harker .jpg

“I don’t think there’s much difference between League Two and the National League so it’s a good standard and they play good football.

“I know the manager has done well at this level and he gets his strikers scoring goals.

“The team is going well and hopefully I can help them push on towards the play-off places and challenge for promotion.”

Harker, who becomes the 10th member of the Clarets' Under-23s to move out on loan during January, could make his Hartlepool debut at Barnet on Saturday after taking squad number nine.

 


