TICKETS: Southampton v Burnley

Southampton v Burnley

Saturday, 15th February

Kick off: 12:30

Final allocation: 1,725

Tickets

Adults: £30

Over 65s: £27

Young adult (18-25): £27

Under 18: £25

Under 11: £20

Loyalty points schedule



Season ticket holders with 6000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Saturday, 25th January at 5pm

Ticket office – Monday, 27th January at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 4000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Monday, 27th January at 5pm

Ticket office – Tuesday, 28th January at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 2000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Tuesday, 28th January at 5pm

Ticket office – Wednesday, 29th January at 9:15am

Season ticket holders (maximum 1 per clarets number)

Online only – Wednesday, 29th January at 5pm

Ticket office – Thursday, 30th January 9:15am

General sale (maximum 4 per clarets number)

Online and ticket office – Friday, 31st January at 9:15am

Please note: you will need to use a clarets number with purchase history in order to buy tickets for this game.

Ticket sales

The methods of sale are online, in person or by postal application.

The final day for online sales is Wednesday, 12th February at 12pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.

The final sales date is Friday, 14th February at 12pm.

Important information regarding online sales for this fixture:

The tickets are to be collected from the ticket office at Burnley Football Club if you select 'collect' as the fulfilment option for this fixture.