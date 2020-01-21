Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Ticket News

TICKETS: Southampton v Burnley

5 Hours ago

Southampton v Burnley
Saturday, 15th February
Kick off: 12:30
Final allocation: 1,725

Tickets

Adults: £30

Over 65s: £27

Young adult (18-25):  £27

Under 18: £25

Under 11: £20

Loyalty points schedule

Season ticket holders with 6000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Saturday, 25th January at 5pm
Ticket office – Monday, 27th January at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 4000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Monday, 27th January at 5pm
Ticket office – Tuesday, 28th January at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 2000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Tuesday, 28th January at 5pm
Ticket office – Wednesday, 29th January at 9:15am  

Season ticket holders (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Wednesday, 29th January at 5pm
Ticket office – Thursday, 30th January 9:15am

General sale (maximum 4 per clarets number)
Online and ticket office – Friday, 31st January at 9:15am

Please note: you will need to use a clarets number with purchase history in order to buy tickets for this game.

Ticket sales

The methods of sale are online, in person or by postal application.

The final day for online sales is Wednesday, 12th February at 12pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.

The final sales date is Friday, 14th February at 12pm.

Important information regarding online sales for this fixture:

The tickets are to be collected from the ticket office at Burnley Football Club if you select 'collect' as the fulfilment option for this fixture.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

JBG Getting Closer

1 Hour ago

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is closing in on a comeback as the Clarets prepare for their eighth game in little more than a month at Manchester United.

Read full article

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Manchester United v Burnley

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Youngsters Top Clarets Cup Group

6 Hours ago

Burnley have finished top of group A in the Clarets Cup, which sets up a quarter-final draw with Barnsley.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley U23s 1 Middlesbrough U23s 2

20 January 2020

The Clarets’ hopes of advancing in the Premier League Cup suffered a major blow with a second successive defeat in Group G.

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket News

FA CUP: Tickets On General Sale

17 January 2020

Tickets are now on general sale

Read full article

Ticket News

TICKETS: Manchester United v Burnley On General Sale

13 January 2020

Tickets for the game at Old Trafford are now on general sale

Read full article

Ticket News

TICKETS: February Home Games Sale Date

16 December 2019

Read full article

Ticket News

Tickets: Lost Home Match Day Tickets

12 January 2019

Read full article