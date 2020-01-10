Skip to site footer
Ticket News

Tickets: FA Cup - Norwich City

5 Hours ago

Ticket Information

The Clarets host the Canaries in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Turf Moor on Saturday, 25th January. Kick off 3pm.

The ticket prices are as follows:

Season Ticket Holders*

Adults: £15
Over 65: £7.50
Under 22:  £7.50

Non-Season Ticket Holders/Matchday

Adults: £20
Over 65: £10
Under 22: £10

Tickets go on sale from 5pm on Monday, January 13.

*The discounted season ticket holder price will only be available until Friday, 24th January. Any season ticket holder purchasing a ticket on Saturday, 25th January will be charged the non-season ticket holder price.

Season ticket holders will have until Thursday, 16th January to claim their seats. All remaining seats will be released onto general sale at 5pm.

The quickest and most convenient way to purchase your tickets is by visiting tickets.burnleyfc.com.

Alternatively, you can call our ticket hotline on 0844 807 1882. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the ticket office.


