Thomas Expecting Tough Test From Tykes

A second war-of-the-Roses battle in the space of five days sees the Clarets take on Barnsley this afternoon (Friday) in the Professional Development League.

Burnley, who will be forced to make another number of changes to the squad, ran out 2-0 winners on Monday afternoon against South-Yorkshire opposition Sheffield United.

Andy Farrell’s side will be facing Yorkshire opposition once again, this time at the Tykes’ training ground.

And defender Bobby Thomas, who scored in the Clarets' last match, admits that despite losing nine members of the squad this month through loan moves, the remaining squad members will be looking to continue the impressive form and league success.

The former Everton centre-back said: “I’m expecting a more physical game with the style of play that Barnsley try to put on teams, and especially with our team being a lot younger.

"To come straight in to a physical game it will be a good test for us, but we have to focus on how we’re going to impact the game, most importantly.

“With the nine lads going out on loan, I’m sure they will perform at their clubs and come back with more experience, whether that being from the Football League or not.

“With them leaving, it’s opened positions for the younger boys to step up and try and keep their positions.

Above: Bobby Thomas in action against Barnsley last season

“It’s up to me and a few of the older lads to stay professional and make sure we finish the second half of the season off right.

“But Friday will be a real test and hopefully we can get the three points and put in a solid performance.”

Barnsley currently sit eighth in the league and have won just one game in their previous six matches.

When the two sides met earlier in the season, the Clarets were victorious with a 2-1 win over the Reds at the Tameside Stadium.

The game at Barnsley’s training ground (behind Oakwell Stadium) kicks off at 2pm. Supporters are welcome free of charge, and live updates will be available on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial), followed by a report and reaction.