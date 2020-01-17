Skip to site footer
Rodriguez Boosts Forward Push

Striker back in the frame to help offset loss of Ashley Barnes

Just now

Jay Rodriguez is back in contention to add to the Clarets’ striking options following the temporary loss of Ashley Barnes.

Barnes today (Friday) undergoes surgery for a hernia repair which will keep him out for a spell.

But boss Sean Dyche will be able to call on the services of Rodriguez for Sunday’s visit of Leicester City after the summer signing missed last Saturday’s defeat at Chelsea through illness.

“Jay is feeling way, way better,” confirmed Dyche. “He’d had a real big bout of illness and had lost some weight.

“But he’s putting that back on and has been training all week and he’s feeling pretty good, so that’s good.”

Chris Wood is also available to face his former club after running repairs to re-align the broken nose he suffered at Stamford Bridge.

In addition, winger Robbie Brady could also return to the Clarets’ squad as they look to end their four-game losing run in the Premier League after a combination of a minor calf injury and illness kept him out of the trip to London.

And another plus sees Johann Berg Gudmundsson back in light training following the hamstring strain he sustained in the Clarets’ FA Cup win over Peterborough United a fortnight ago.

 


Club News

Watch The Manager's Press Conference - Live

1 Hour ago

Watch today's press conference LIVE on Clarets Player, ahead of Sunday's Premier League game at home to Leicester City.

Read full article

Club News

Pope: Clarets Can Draw On Inner Strength

3 Hours ago

Nick Pope feels the Clarets can draw on their inner strength as they look to get back to winning ways this weekend.

Read full article

