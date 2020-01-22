REPORT: Manchester United 0 Burnley 2

The Clarets’ class of 2020 wrote themselves into Burnley history as they finally stormed the Old Trafford citadel.

Not since September, 1962 have the Clarets won at Manchester United.

They have come close – unbeaten on their last three visits and enjoying two-goal leads in each of the last two seasons.

Each time, late goals have killed the dream and sent the supporters home thinking of what might have been. Not this time.

Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez were the goal-scoring stars as they struck either side of half time.

But there were heroes all over the pitch from a magnificent collective effort which finally ended the long wait and – more importantly for the here and now – made it back-to-back wins and 30 points in the fight to keep competing with the best.

Despite their supposed travails, United had lost only once at home in the league this season – back in August – to further underlined the scale of the Clarets' achievements on a night they took the fight to the 20-time champions and won.

Even without injured top scorer Marcus Rashford, who got United’s late second goal in their 2-0 win at Turf Moor at the turn of the year, the hosts were not short of firepower.

Anthony Martial had scored in his last three appearances against the Clarets and had chances to do so again before the end of a first half which saw Burnley frustrate the hosts for spells before grabbing the lead themselves to set up an epic victory.

Full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka laid on openings for Martial and Juan Mata, who both mis-cued.

And when Nemanja Matic then threaded a lovely through-ball for Martial it took a brilliant covering tackle from Charlie Taylor to thwart the France international.

That was typical of the Clarets’ tenacity and determination not to let United have things all their own way.

And even though Dyche’s men had fewer sights of goal when they did get a glimpse, Wood made it count with a clinical finish.

Once again it was a set-piece that opened the door as Burnley claimed a goal in the opening 45 minutes of a league game for the first time since November when Wood and Ashley Barnes were on target against West Ham.

The same pair had given the Clarets their 2-0 lead at Old Trafford last season and Wood struck again to move into double figures for a third successive season in the top flight.

An earlier effort from a Ben Mee knock-down might have been disallowed for off-side had it gone in, but this time Wood’s movement was perfect as he met another Mee header from Ashley Westwood’s free-kick to glide past Harry Maguire and hook a first-time shot past David De Gea.

That raised the confidence levels further in the Clarets’ ranks and 11 minutes after half-time the lead was doubled in spectacular style through Rodriguez's seventh goal of the season.

Rodriguez had scored a winning goal here for West Bromwich Albion on his last visit but rarely can he have struck a ball as well as the left-footed shot that rifled into the top corner from just inside the corner of the penalty area following a slick one-two with Wood.

United had sent on Mason Greenwood at half-time to try and get them back into the game and with a two-goal deficit to try and overcome he was blocked off by the magnificent Taylor to win a free-kick and earn the Clarets’ full-back a booking.

But Mata clipped his effort onto the roof of the net and with Burnley throwing up a wall of blue shirts in and around a titanic back four, they simply refused to let United pass.

Nick Pope made a couple of regulation saves from Martial and Greenwood whistled a shot just wide.

But this time there was to be no late heartache – a disallowed Luke Shaw effort in the 90th minute the nearest United came to mounting a fightback on a famous night for the Clarets.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Maguire, Williams (Shaw 69); Fred, Matic; Pereira (Greenwood HT); Mata, Martial, James (Lingard 69). Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Gomes.

Booked: None

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez. Substitutes: Hart, Brady, Pieters, Lennon, Vydra, Long, Goodridge.

Booked: Taylor

Referee: Jon Moss

Attendance: 73,198