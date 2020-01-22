Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Match Reports

REPORT: Manchester United 0 Burnley 2

Wood and Rodriguez strike as Clarets end 58-year wait for epic Old Trafford win

2 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

The Clarets’ class of 2020 wrote themselves into Burnley history as they finally stormed the Old Trafford citadel.

Not since September, 1962 have the Clarets won at Manchester United.

They have come close – unbeaten on their last three visits and enjoying two-goal leads in each of the last two seasons.

Each time, late goals have killed the dream and sent the supporters home thinking of what might have been. Not this time.

Wood goal.jpg

Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez were the goal-scoring stars as they struck either side of half time.

But there were heroes all over the pitch from a magnificent collective effort which finally ended the long wait and – more importantly for the here and now – made it back-to-back wins and 30 points in the fight to keep competing with the best.

Despite their supposed travails, United had lost only once at home in the league this season – back in August – to further underlined the scale of the Clarets' achievements on a night they took the fight to the 20-time champions and won.

Even without injured top scorer Marcus Rashford, who got United’s late second goal in their 2-0 win at Turf Moor at the turn of the year, the hosts were not short of firepower.

Wood knee slide.jpg

Anthony Martial had scored in his last three appearances against the Clarets and had chances to do so again before the end of a first half which saw Burnley frustrate the hosts for spells before grabbing the lead themselves to set up an epic victory.

Full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka laid on openings for Martial and Juan Mata, who both mis-cued.

And when Nemanja Matic then threaded a lovely through-ball for Martial it took a brilliant covering tackle from Charlie Taylor to thwart the France international.

That was typical of the Clarets’ tenacity and determination not to let United have things all their own way.

And even though Dyche’s men had fewer sights of goal when they did get a glimpse, Wood made it count with a clinical finish.

Rodriguez striking ball for goal.jpg

Once again it was a set-piece that opened the door as Burnley claimed a goal in the opening 45 minutes of a league game for the first time since November when Wood and Ashley Barnes were on target against West Ham.

The same pair had given the Clarets their 2-0 lead at Old Trafford last season and Wood struck again to move into double figures for a third successive season in the top flight.

An earlier effort from a Ben Mee knock-down might have been disallowed for off-side had it gone in, but this time Wood’s movement was perfect as he met another Mee header from Ashley Westwood’s free-kick to glide past Harry Maguire and hook a first-time shot past David De Gea.

That raised the confidence levels further in the Clarets’ ranks and 11 minutes after half-time the lead was doubled in spectacular style through Rodriguez's seventh goal of the season.

Rodriguez wheels away.jpg

Rodriguez had scored a winning goal here for West Bromwich Albion on his last visit but rarely can he have struck a ball as well as the left-footed shot that rifled into the top corner from just inside the corner of the penalty area following a slick one-two with Wood.

United had sent on Mason Greenwood at half-time to try and get them back into the game and with a two-goal deficit to try and overcome he was blocked off by the magnificent Taylor to win a free-kick and earn the Clarets’ full-back a booking.

But Mata clipped his effort onto the roof of the net and with Burnley throwing up a wall of blue shirts in and around a titanic back four, they simply refused to let United pass.

Team cele for Jay goal.jpg

Nick Pope made a couple of regulation saves from Martial and Greenwood whistled a shot just wide.

But this time there was to be no late heartache – a disallowed Luke Shaw effort in the 90th minute the nearest United came to mounting a fightback on a famous night for the Clarets.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Maguire, Williams (Shaw 69); Fred, Matic; Pereira (Greenwood HT); Mata, Martial, James (Lingard 69). Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Gomes.

Booked: None

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez. Substitutes: Hart, Brady, Pieters, Lennon, Vydra, Long, Goodridge.

Booked: Taylor

Referee: Jon Moss

Attendance: 73,198


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dyche Delight as Clarets Bury Old Trafford Hoodoo

2 Hours ago

Sean Dyche saluted his players as Burnley buried their Old Trafford hoodoo in style.

Read full article

Club News

Rodriguez: These Moments Are Special

3 Hours ago

Jay Rodriguez hailed a special moment as he helped the Clarets record one of their most famous modern-day results.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Manchester United v Burnley

3 Hours ago

A selection of images from this evening's 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: United Still A Tough Nut To Crack

10 Hours ago

Burnley head to Manchester United with manager Sean Dyche insisting Old Trafford is still a tough fortress to breach.

Read full article

Match Reports

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley U23s 1 Middlesbrough U23s 2

20 January 2020

The Clarets’ hopes of advancing in the Premier League Cup suffered a major blow with a second successive defeat in Group G.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley 2 Leicester City 1

19 January 2020

The Clarets produced the classic little and large show to earn a priceless win in their bid to stay on the big stage.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Barnsley U23s 4 Burnley U23s 1

17 January 2020

A young Burnley U23s side fell to just their second defeat of the season in the Professional Development League, with a 4-1 loss at Barnsley on Friday afternoon.

Read full article

Match Reports

FA YOUTH CUP: Mansfield Town U18s 0 Burnley U18s 3

16 January 2020

Captain Chris Conn-Clarke spearheaded the Clarets’ march into the last 16 of the FA Youth Cup.

Read full article

View more