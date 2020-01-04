REPORT: Burnley 4 Peterborough 2

Jay Rodriguez bridged an eight-year gap to spearhead the Clarets’ march into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

A brilliant solo effort against Peterborough in February, 2012 lit up Turf Moor as Rodriguez earned the Clarets a Championship point towards the end of his first Burnley stay.

And he once more punished the Posh in a first FA Cup meeting between the sides with two goals in a comfortable win which booked Sean Dyche’s men a place in Monday night’s draw for the last 32.

Eric Pieters and Jeff Hendrick also got themselves on the scoresheet as the League One's leading scorers were always kept at arm’s length – despite twice cutting back a three-goal deficit.

And after a tough run over Christmas this was just the tonic the Clarets needed as they went into round four for the fourth time in five years.

Dyche made eight changes to the side that had kicked off the new year against Aston Villa but this was still very much a senior line-up.

And the Clarets made their superiority tell from the start as they threatened to put the tie to bed inside the first quarter of an hour.

Rodriguez’s first goal after just eight minutes lacked the star quality of his earlier effort but was still of importance as it immediately settled any potential anxiety in an ideal start for the Clarets on the back of three successive Premier League losses.

Rodriguez had also scored the opening goal as the Clarets went out of the Carabao Cup to League One opposition in Sunderland in August, but this time they pressed home their advantage.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson was denied a goal on his first start since October as Christy Pym saved his hurried effort but the second goal wasn’t long in coming as the Clarets went 2-0 up in spectacular style.

Again the Posh defence was stretched by some expansive football and when they cleared only as far as Pieters, the left-back chested the ball down and cracked a superb left-foot volley into the bottom corner from close to 30 yards to claim his first Burnley goal.

When Mark Beevers then deflected a Jeff Hendrick shot past Pym 10 minutes later it looked like a comfortable afternoon for the Clarets and a long one for the impressive Peterborough following that had travelled north for the lunch-time kick-off.

But new loan signing Reece Brown had given them a glimmer of hope with an effort he fired just across the face of Joe Hart’s goal.

And after top scorer Toney had missed a decent chance he did pounce six minutes before the break to just about keep Posh in the contest after Matt Lowton’s mis-directed header had by-passed Hart and given him the chance to slot into an empty net.

Had Toney then accepted another opportunity created by a superb ball from ex-Claret George Boyd three minutes after the re-start it might have got interesting.

But the Clarets responded by killing off any prospect of a comeback with a classy fourth goal converted by Rodriguez.

It was a tidy finish, angled back across Pym into the far corner, but owed everything to a lovely reverse pass from Aaron Lennon which got Rodriguez in behind Peterborough’s back line with a perfectly timed run.

Lennon was enjoying his afternoon and tried to set up Rodriguez for his hat-trick when he might have gone for goal himself to increase the lead further.

But Peterborough weren’t quite finished yet as substitute Ricky Jones volleyed in from close range after Pieters had cleared off the line to keep the Clarets honest to the end of a welcome eighth win from their last 10 Turf Moor ties in the competition, Hendrick clipping the bar with an injury-time free-kick as he almost finished it in style.

Burnley: Hart; Lowton, Tarkowski, Long, Pieters; Lennon, Hendrick, Cork (Westwood 89), Gudmundsson (Taylor HT); Wood (Vydra 73), Rodriguez. Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Koiki, Mee.

Booked:

Peterborough: Pym; Mason, Bennett, Beevers, Butler; Brown, Reed (Barker 64), Boyd; Maddison; Toney, Eisa (Jones 58). Substitutes: O’Malley, Kent, Tasdemir, Ward, Burrows.

Booked: Brown

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 8,043