REPORT: Barnsley U23s 4 Burnley U23s 1

Young Clarets side fall short in South Yorkshire

10 Hours ago

A young Burnley U23s side fell to just their second defeat of the season in the Professional Development League, with a 4-1 loss at Barnsley on Friday afternoon.

It was a much changed Burnley side, as nine regular members of the U23 squad departed on loan earlier this month.

And with the FA Youth Cup tie at Mansfield Town played the night previously, that also ruled out the likes of Chris Conn-Clarke, Ben Woods and Joe McGlynn to feature for Andy Farrell’s side.

That opened the door for four full debuts, as right-back Joel Senior made his first competitive start since signing in the summer, along with scholars Udoka Chima, Corey Brennan and Finlay Armstrong.

It was the home side that started the brightest and got an early penalty scare as Armstrong looked to have collided with Sotana, with the Tykes winger falling to the ground.

However, the referee waved away any appeals.

But moments later the home side did win a penalty and the Clarets were reduced to 10 men.

Debutant Senior was adjudged of handling on the line to deny a goal, with the referee giving the defender his marching orders and awarding the hosts a penalty.

Red card Senior.jpg

However, Danish goalkeeper Lukas Jensen was equal to the spot-kick, and palmed away Jordan Barnett’s effort wide.

But with 20 minutes played the Tykes did take the lead, as Sotana bundled the ball home from a few yards out, after a goalmouth scramble.

The young Clarets side struggled to really get to grips with the game in the first-half, as the Reds came close through Wollerton and Chambers.

And just before the break the Tykes came close to a second, as Ne-Jai Tucker blocked an effort on the line, before Jensen pulled off a terrific save from the follow up.

With no real chances from the visitors in the first 45, the Tykes headed into the break with the lead - and struck again after starting brightest in the second half.

Former Bradford City winger Dylan Mottley-Henry burst into the area, before firing low past Jensen to double the advantage.

Pitch.jpg

Despite the Clarets' best efforts at clawing themselves back into the game, it was Barnsley who grabbed a third, when Jack Chambers' strike from outside the box took a deflection and found the bottom corner past a stranded Jensen.

Substitute Aiden Marsh then headed in a fourth of the afternoon, as the game approached the final whistle.

The Clarets grabbed a late consolation goal through Rob Harker, after the striker turned home an effort with two minutes to play.

BURNLEY: Jensen, Senior (Red card), Thomas, Chima, Armstrong, Tucker, Brennan, Goodridge, Koiki, Harker, Harris (Thompson 68). 

Subs: Connolly, Hugill, Mellon.


