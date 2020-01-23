Skip to site footer
Qualifier Continues Turf Moor England History

Under-21 fixture extends roll of honour for Clarets

Just now

The Clarets’ staging of another England Under-21 international at Turf Moor in March continues a fine tradition of hosting international matches, writes Phil Bird.

It all started on 28 November, 1927 when Turf Moor staged its only full international to date.

Wales beat England 2-1. Burnley's Jack Hill played for England and put through his own goal. 

England Under-21s last played at Turf Moor in November 2014 when they beat Portugal 3-1.

Clarets striker Danny Ings scored twice, while Michael Keane (on loan at Burnley) and Ben Gibson, now at Burnley, also started.

Nathaniel Chalobah (then on loan at Burnley) came on as a substitute. Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson scored England’s other goal.

That was Burnley's first international since May, 2007 when England B beat Albania 3-1. Alan Smith and Stewart Downing (two) scored. Current Clarets winger Aaron Lennon started the game. 

England Under-21s also played Latvia at Turf Moor in 1995, winning 4-0. Chris Bart-Williams, Neil Shipperley, Andy Booth and Steve Watson all scored. 

Subsequently, England Under-20s played at Turf Moor against the Netherlands in 2005. It finished 2-2.

Burnley midfielder Richard Chaplow was captain and loanee defender Gary Cahill played. Grant Leadbitter and Dexter Blackstock scored. 

England women played at Turf Moor in 2003, beating Australia 1-0. 

 


