PREVIEW: Manchester United v Burnley

The Clarets go to Old Trafford hoping to make it third time lucky and re-write recent history.

Burnley are without a win at Manchester United for 58 years but have been getting ever closer.

Sean Dyche’s men are unbeaten in their last three visits to United and have led 2-0 on each of the last two occasions.

Only two late goals denied them victory last season after Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood had scored after half-time as the Clarets continued on an eight-game unbeaten run that propelled them to Premier League safety.

And midfielder Ashley Westwood – whose winner against Leicester United last Sunday got the Clarets back up-and-running – is looking for another big showing against a United side which won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Turf Moor less than a month ago.

“The last couple of years we’ve done very well,” said Westwood, whose goal against the Foxes ended Burnley’s four-game losing run to lift them to 14th place in the table – four points clear of the bottom three after Tuesday night’s fixtures.

“We should have won last year but it just wasn’t to be. We put in a great performance and, like I said, it wasn’t meant to be.

“But it was still a great point at Old Trafford and hopefully we can do that again.”

United have recorded their lowest points’ tally at this stage of a top-flight season since 1989/90 in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

But they could get within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea with a seventh home win and Westwood knows the Clarets will have to be at their best.

“They are a different team, so it’s going to be another difficult game,” he added.

Team news

Johann Berg Gudmundsson may be back in the Clarets’ squad after recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained in Burnley’s FA Cup win over Peterborough at the start of the month.

Striker Ashley Barnes – who has scored on his last two visits to Old Trafford – is recovering from hernia surgery and remains sidelined.

Manchester United will be without top scorer Marcus Rashford due to a stress fracture in his back which is expected to keep the England man out for at least a couple of months.

Central defender Victor Lindelof is a doubt after missing some of the build-up through illness, which could mean a return for fit-again Eric Bailly or former Blackburn Rovers centre-back Phil Jones as Axel Tuanzebe is also out.

Midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay are also out through injury.

Form Guide

The Clarets bounced back to form with last Sunday’s 2-1 win over Leicester.

Goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Westwood secured the come-from-behind victory which ended a four-game losing league run.

Sean Dyche’s men are seeking a first away win since a 1-0 success at Bournemouth just before Christmas.

United have won one of their last three league games – at home to bottom club Norwich.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side also lost at home to Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in a run of two wins in five games in all competitions since their 2-0 win at Turf Moor at the end of December.

However, the fifth-placed Reds have been beaten just once at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season – a defeat to Crystal Palace in August.

Opposition camp

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: “We played them two or three weeks ago. We had to work really hard to get the points.

“We played well, we defended really well and, every time we play against Sean's team, we know we have to earn it.

“Last season (in this fixture) here was the first time I saw the players coming back from a setback.

“We were 2-0 down with seven or eight minutes to go. We got back into the game with 2-2, so we're going to approach this game as we would do if they had won five in a row. They'll always give you a tough game.”

Match stats

The Clarets are unbeaten on their last three visits to United.

Manchester United haven’t completed a league double over Burnley since 1976.

The Clarets’ opening goal against Leicester on Sunday was their seventh from a corner this season. Only Arsenal have scored more.

Jay Rodriguez’s last appearance at Old Trafford saw the Burnley striker score the winner for West Bromwich Albion.

Clarets top scorer Chris Wood scored at Old Trafford for New Zealand in the 2012 Olympics.

Referee

Jon Moss

VAR

Andy Halliday

Kick-off

Wednesday 8.15pm