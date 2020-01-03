PREVIEW: Burnley v Peterborough United

The Clarets launch their FA Cup campaign looking for a Turf Moor tonic.

A tricky festive period left Sean Dyche’s men pointless from three defeats in the Premier League.

A third-round cup tie against Peterborough United therefore offers a potentially welcome change of scene.

And after struggling for home form in recent weeks, the prospect of starting a cup run against League One opposition also provides the chance to regain momentum at the start of 2020.

“We want to get back to winning ways and the FA Cup is a football match you want to win,” said fit-again Clarets’ winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who could start a first game since October after proving his well-being in impressive cameos in defeats to Manchester United and Aston Villa.

“We will go out on Saturday to try and win that match and get that good feeling back going into the Premier League.”

Maintaining Premier League status remains the Clarets’ priority with a testing run to come against Chelsea, Leicester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Peterborough also have eyes on their league programme as they look to bounce back from three defeats of their own to sustain a promotion challenge.

The ‘Posh’ have only made it to round four of the Cup twice in 11 years.

But among those hoping for a confidence-boosting upset is former Clarets’ midfielder George Boyd.

“I was buzzing with the draw,” said the 34-year-old, who spent three seasons at Turf Moor and shared a Championship title-winning success in 2016.

“I don’t think the rest of the lads were as it’s a long way to go and it will be cold in Burnley in January!

“It will be a tough game for us on Saturday, but if we play well you never know.

“Certainly, the younger lads should just embrace it and go for it as it’s a big stage and chances to play against Premier League teams don’t come around very often,” Boyd – now his second spell at Peterborough – told his local press.

Team news

The Clarets are likely to make several changes as manager Sean Dyche gives game-time to a number of players who haven’t figured heavily in the Premier League in recent weeks.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson could be among those to get a start as he builds up his match fitness.

However, Ben Gibson isn’t under consideration after just returning to training and goalkeeper Nick Pope will not play following a recent ankle problem.

Peterborough have signed midfielder Reece Brown (above) on loan from Huddersfield Town and he is available to play

The League One side will also have central defender Frankie Kent available again after a one-match ban and midfielder Serhat Tasdemir could be back after injury.

However, winger Siriki Dembele starts a three-game ban for his sending-off in Posh’s New Year’s Day defeat at Lincoln City and Frazer Blake-Tracy, Idris Kanu, Nathan Thompson and Josh Knight are all injured.

Former Claret George Boyd is expected to start after returning from an injury absence on Boxing Day.

Form guide

Neither side is in great form with both on the back of three-game losing runs.

The Clarets have lost four of their last five top-flight games at Turf Moor.

Peterborough were unbeaten in nine games in all competitions heading up to Christmas, including wins over Stevenage and Dover Athletic in the FA Cup to reach round three.

But Darren Ferguson’s men have since lost three times in League One – conceding nine goals in the process.

They have won away just three times in the league but remain in the play-off places.

Opposition camp

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson: “Sean Dyche has done a fantastic job. I get on well with him.

“When you look at what he has achieved when you take into considerations the budget compared to everyone else in the league, it is remarkable and he deserves enormous credit. I am sure they will make changes, but whatever side they field will have quality.

“We will have to defend our box well, both in open play and at set-pieces, but we are not going there to defend, we are going there to attack.

“There is no point talking about what if’s, if we are going to go out of the competition it won’t be for the want of trying. It is a good tie for us; a distraction from the league and one we are looking forward too.”

Match stats

The Clarets face Peterborough at Turf Moor for the first time since September 2012 when a Charlie Austin hat-trick helped Burnley to a 5-2 win in the Championship.

The two sides have never previously met in the FA Cup.

The Clarets have won seven of their last nine home FA Cup ties, with their only defeat a 1-0 loss to Lincoln City in round five three years ago.

Peterborough haven’t beaten top-flight opposition in the FA Cup in 26 matches going back to 1965.

Referee

Robert Jones

VAR

Mike Dean