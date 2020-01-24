PREVIEW: Burnley v Norwich City

The Clarets are aiming to keep the feel-good factor going by reaching the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Sean Dyche’s men have enjoyed a magnificent week which has seen them beat Leicester City and Manchester United to take their points’ tally in the Premier League to 30.

And they want to extend that run against top-tier rivals Norwich City to earn a place in next Monday evening’s fifth-round draw.

“We have to go into this game with the same attitude, same momentum and same work ethic,” said striker Jay Rodriguez, whose goal-of-the-season contender against Manchester United capped the Clarets’ first win at Old Trafford in 58 years.

“It’s a big game for us. Every game in the Premier League and the FA Cup is important for us and we need to keep going.”

Back-to-back wins have lifted the Clarets seven points clear of the league’s relegation zone, with bottom club Norwich seven points away from climbing out of it.

The Canaries were beaten 2-0 at Turf Moor in September as they battle to avoid an instant return to the Championship.

But they will be looking for the tonic of a win and further progress in a competition they have never won.

And Burnley boss Sean Dyche knows his players can’t take their eye off the ball if they are to keep fighting on two fronts.

“We want to take on the cup game as well,” said Dyche. “It’s a nice feeling in the camp when you’re winning.

“It always enhances the feeling for the next performance and that confidence level.

“We want to continue that, but we have to be right and we’ve got to go and deliver another performance.

“We’ve done that well in the league in the last two games and we’ve got to do that in the cup to make sure we look after ourselves and get what we want – which is a win.”

Team news

Both sides are likely to make changes from their last Premier League line-ups after both played on Wednesday night.

The Clarets also have fitness checks to make on Phil Bardsley (back) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring).

Defender Ben Gibson and striker Ashley Barnes are not available.

The Canaries made eight changes to their starting line-up as they beat Preston 4-2 in the last round when 18-year-old Adam Idah (above) scored a hat-trick.

Idah could start again, but Norwich will be without Emi Buendia, Ben Godfrey, Timm Klose and midfielder Todd Cantwell.

Kenny McLean and Ibrahim Amadou face fitness tests but midfielder Mario Vrancic could be back and Ralf Fährmann is expected to replace the rested Tim Kruhl in goal.

Form Guide

Buoyant Burnley go into the tie on the back of two big league wins against top-five sides Leicester City and Manchester United.

Having knocked out Peterborough United in round three, the Clarets have won three of their last four games.

Sean Dyche’s men also beat Norwich 2-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League in September when top scorer Chris Wood scored twice.

Norwich have won just one of their last 12 Premier League games – a vital 1-0 victory over Bournemouth a week ago – to remain bottom of the table.

They won at Preston to reach round four of the cup but their 2-1 mid-week loss at Tottenham was their fifth away game without a win in the Premier League.

Opposition camp

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke: “It’s a little break from the league but I’m a deep believer in cup competitions and we want to be as successful as we can.

“I expect changes tomorrow but just to bring fresh energy onto the pitch because we want to go into the next round.

“It’s tricky with the workload and of course you have to be successful in the league. We have to deliver a top-class performance at a tough away ground.

“Burnley are on fire at the moment, so we have to be at the top of our game. We will try to do that because afterwards it’s a normal week with enough time to recover.”

Match stats

The Clarets are bidding to reach the last 16 for the second time since 2011.

Norwich have made it to round five only once since 2007.

Burnley have lost just two of their last 20 FA Cup ties at Turf Moor.

Jay Rodriguez has scored nine times in his last 13 FA Cup ties, with his three goals in his last three games in the competition for the Clarets including one in a 4-1 defeat at Norwich in January, 2012.

The Canaries have won just one of their last 21 games at Turf Moor.

Referee

Michael Oliver

VAR

Paul Tierney

Kick-off

Saturday, 3pm