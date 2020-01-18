PREVIEW: Burnley v Leicester City

The Clarets return to Turf Moor on Sunday in search of their first Premier League win since Christmas.

A run of four successive defeats has trimmed Burnley’s advantage over the bottom three to three points.

The visit of third-placed Leicester presents another test for Sean Dyche’s men – despite a slight dip in form for the Foxes, whose record in the first half of the season was bettered only by run-away leaders Liverpool.

Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs were the only sides that had beaten Leicester before Christmas.

But the Clarets went as close as most to taking a point from the 2016 champions as a late equaliser, bundled into his own net by Jonny Evans, was controversially disallowed at the King Power Stadium in October as Leicester launched an eight-game winning run.

“I thought we got the wrong side of it that day, which can happen – even with VAR, which I do think will come good,” said Dyche, who will manage Burnley for the 300th time in a league fixture.

“I thought we deserved something from the game and certainly deserved a point from a very strong performance away from home.”

The Clarets haven’t drawn a game since that near miss with nine defeats and four wins in the Premier League.

But Dyche believes his side - who led at Leicester through a Chris Wood goal - is close to turning a corner as they seek a first home success since beating Newcastle at Turf Moor in mid-December.

“We’re on a tough run of form, but I don’t think they are naïve enough to just turn up and get the business done, and we want to make sure it’s not,” he added.

“You’re never too far away from performing better.

“We’ve made a few mistakes and a couple of challenges have gone the wrong way for us.

“But you’re never a million miles away from being better and achieving more than you are.

“I think the players are will within their capabilities to go and deliver a performance that can win.

Team news

Clarets striker Ashley Barnes is out following hernia surgery he underwent on Friday, but Jay Rodriguez is back following illness to potentially fill the gap.

Top scorer Chris Wood is available after breaking his nose in Burnley's defeat at Chelsea a week ago and Robbie Brady is also available after illness/injury forced the wideman to miss the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is stepping up his comeback from a hamstring injury but isn’t expected to figure.

Leicester are missing midfielder Wilfred Ndidi with a knee problem and defender Wes Morgan faces a fitness test after two games out with a groin injury.

Form guide

The Clarets have lost their last four Premier League games and are looking to avoid five in a row in the top-flight for the first time since the 1975/76 season.

Leicester have won just two of their last six Premier League games since mid-December.

The Foxes lost two of their first 17 league games of the season but have been beaten in three of their last five.

Brendan Rodgers’ side is still in both domestic cup competitions and are level with Aston Villa after the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final.

Opposition camp

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers: "Burnley are still a very dangerous team. When we played them here, it was a close game.

"They will always test you. We know we have to be much better than last week.

"He (Sean Dyche) can be misinterpreted. I think he’s done an amazing job at Burnley.

"He has a great passion for the game. He has a love of football. I don’t think Burnley get the credit for the way they play. They’ve got a good mix, with quality and endeavour."

Match stats

Sean Dyche will take charge of the Clarets for the 300th time in a league fixture.

Leicester City defender Jonny Evans will play his 300th league game.

The Clarets have conceded just two goals from set-pieces this season (excluding penalties) – the lowest figure in the top flight.

Burnley’s two Premier League wins over Leicester have both come at Turf Moor.

Referee

Anthony Taylor

VAR

David Coote

Kick-off

Sunday 2pm