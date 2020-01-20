Skip to site footer
Match Previews

Harker: We Have To Become Leaders

U23 striker Rob Harker has plenty of faith in youngsters coming through

2 Hours ago

The Clarets return to Premier League Cup action this afternoon (Monday), looking for their first group win.

The Clarets face Middlesbrough at Curzon Ashton (KO 1pm) in the fourth of six group games, having drawn two and lost one of their previous three, including a draw against today's opponents to kick off their group games back in October.

And again it will be a young side tasked with keeping alive hopes of qualifying from a tough group. 

Nine members of the Development Squad have departed on loan this month, meaning four full debuts were made in the Clarets' league defeat at Barnsley last Friday, with two scholars and two U16s featuring on the bench.

And striker Rob Harker believes the youngsters coming through to fill the vacancies are more than capable of stepping up to the challenge.

The former Bury striker said: "Obviously it's a completly different squad to the side that last played them, but thos eof us left behind have to become leaders for the younger lads coming through.

"They are all good players, but we need to guide them on the right path and make sure they do things properly. 

"Also, it's important that was look to carry on the form we showed in the first half of the season, otherwise all that hard work will go to waste.

"We don’t want it to drift away and become easy for opponents to beat us, but the older lads are getting around the younger ones, helping them settle in and become part of the team."

Harker .jpg

Harker added: "We are expecting a tough game. Middlebrough keep the ball well and move it quickly, and we know we have to be on it to get anything out of the game.

"It was a tough game up at their place back in October and we expecting more of the same."

Middlesbrough currently sit second in Group G on four points, having followed up their draw with Burnley with a loss away to league leaders Blackburn Rovers and a 5-1 win away at Crystal Palace.

Victory today would see the Clarets leapfrog Boro into second place.

Live updates will be available on Twitter @burnleyofficial and a report and reaction will be available later on the day. 


