Pope Shortlisted For PFA Monthly Award

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has been shortlisted for January’s PFA Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month.

The Clarets number one was in top form throughout the month, and was a key member of the squad that won back-to-back game against Leicester City, where he saved a Jamie Vardy penalty, and Manchester United.

A clean sheet at Old Trafford also made it eight clean sheets for the season for the England international; the joint-best in the league.

Pope is joined in the public vote by Manchester City duo Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, Leicester City right back Ricardo Pereira and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Voting is now open at the following link: http://bit.ly/PFAVOTE

Voting closes at 8am on Monday, February 3.