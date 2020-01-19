Pope: Electric Atmosphere Lights Up Turf Moor

Nick Pope revelled in the ‘electric atmosphere’ created at Turf Moor as he helped the Clarets come from behind to earn a huge win.

Pope saved a penalty from former England team-mate Jamie Vardy before Ashley Westwood’s first goal of the season gave Burnley a 2-1 victory over high-flying Leicester City.

Top scorer Chris Wood had earlier equalised with his ninth Premier League goal of the season as Sean Dyche’s men came from behind to end their four-game losing run in courageous style.

And Pope praised the collective effort which produced just a third league win since November to lift the Clarets up to 14th place in the table - five points clear of the drop-zone.

“As a goalkeeper you’re hoping it means something at the end and when you walk off the pitch it’s given your team something,” said the Clarets’ number-one, who added to his penalty stop with two other top second-half saves to help set up Westwood’s winner.

“The three points was massive. When you go spells without wins, not only in games’ terms but in time as well, it’s felt like a long time.

“To turn it around like we did today, after going a goal behind, I think says a lot about our character, as much as our performance level, because I thought we were superb.

“The supporters were massive, and the lads stepped up, each to a man, and we put in a performance to be proud of.

“The atmosphere today electric, and it was great to be part of. For us as players, that’s only positive.

“To have them behind us and get that next goal was a massive thing. To go on from there and win it, they played their part today, for sure.”

Westwood’s coolly taken 79th-minute strike was the midfielder’s first goal at Turf Moor to give Burnley their sixth home win of the campaign.

And with the Clarets then giving everything to keep Leicester’s attempted late fightback at bay, the feel-good factor was back.

“Confidence is easy to talk about and hard to gain back. When you’ve got it, you’ve got to protect it because it’s such an important thing,” Pope added.

“The crowd definitely helped with that today. They got behind us, even when we went a goal down, and I think that says a lot about them and about our character and how we reacted to going a goal behind.

“One goal and the game isn’t over. You can’t put your head down and down tools.

“You’ve got to roll your sleeves up, get back on it and do what you believe in.

“They know the situation and they know the reality of it. They’ve been with us through tough periods before and helped us and will be with us again in the future, I’m sure.

“We want to make this a tough place to come. They know that and we take pride in that and the fans do, as well.

“It’s a massive thing as a football club to come together and to create that and try and pull ourselves in the same direction.”