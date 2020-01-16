Philliskirk: Last 16 A 'Fantastic Achievement'

Tony Philliskirk hailed a ‘fantastic achievement’ as the Clarets booked their last in the last 16 of the FA Youth Cup.

A 3-0 win at Mansfield Town took Burnley into round five for the first time in five years and only the second time since their epic run to the semi-finals in 2012.

And Philliskirk was full of praise for his young side who scored three times in an early eight-minute burst to set up a home tie against Premier League Two second-tier outfit West Bromwich Albion.

“There’s a really good spirit about them and we’re now into the last 16, which is a good achievement,” said the Under-18s’ boss.

“We’ve got a really tough game at home to West Bromwich, but it’s fantastic for the lads to do that.

“Curzon (in round three) was a banana skin game and this was a tough game. They’ve been on a good run and have beaten good teams.

“I am so proud of the boys. I always say ‘every day in training, every game you play. Look yourself in the mirror at the end and if you’ve given everything you’ve got, we can’t ask for any more’.

“The boys are doing that at the moment. The spirit amongst them is really good and I’m so proud of them. It’s a fantastic achievement to get through to the last 16.”

A Rhys Fenlon penalty after Chris Conn-Clarke had been tripped set the Clarets on their way.

Top scorer Conn-Clarke then curled in the second before Dylan Moonan virtually made the tie safe when he volleyed in the third inside the opening 20 minutes.

Mansfield refused to buckle and goalkeeper Harry Allen needed to make a couple of smart second-half saves to nullify any threat of a fightback.

But the Clarets got the job done to make it four successive wins in league and cup.

“Mansfield have a good academy and work their lads hard, but I thought our application and preparation for the game was really good. We won the game in the first 20 minutes,” Philliskirk added.

“In our last three games we have been 3-0 up at half time. In the previous two games against Hull and Barnsley they have come back to 3-2 and we have been hanging on at the end.

“We didn’t move the ball or keep the ball as well in the second half. But I thought we game-managed this much better.

“Credit to them, they changed their system and caused us a few more problems, but I thought when we had to defend, we defended well. I was really pleased with the clean sheet.

“That’s a sign of a good goalkeeper. Harry has had virtually nothing to do for 45 minutes and then pulled off two great saves at 3-0.

“One of those goes in and it gives them some impetus and could get quite panicky. But apart from those two saves I never felt under any real pressure.”