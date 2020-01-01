FA CUP Season Ticket Price Ends Friday!!!

Discounted price season ticket prices are only available until 5pm on Friday!

Tickets are available to purchase before the game on Saturday at the ticket office, however, fans are advised buy tickets in advance to avoid unneccesary queueing and a price increase.

Season ticket holders of both clubs DEADLINE: FRIDAY 3rd JAN, 5PM

Adults: £10

Concessions (over 65's and under 18's): £5

Non-season tickets holders and matchday prices

Adults: £15

Concessions (over 65's and under 18's): £7.50

Tickets are available online, over the phone at 0844 807 1882 (option 1), or at the Turf Moor ticket office (see opening times here).

For tickets in the North East or South East Accessibility Stands, please call 01282 446800 (option 2).

Please note - this match will kick off at 12:31pm.