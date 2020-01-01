Skip to site footer
FA CUP Season Ticket Price Ends Friday!!!

Ticket details ahead of this Saturday's FA Cup clash with Peterborough

2 Hours ago

THE FA CUP IS BACK | Get Your Tickets

The FA Cup is back. Get your tickets for Burnley v Peterborough United. 12:31pm Saturday 4th January.

Discounted price season ticket prices are only available until 5pm on Friday!

Tickets are available to purchase before the game on Saturday at the ticket office, however, fans are advised buy tickets in advance to avoid unneccesary queueing and a price increase.

Season ticket holders of both clubs DEADLINE: FRIDAY 3rd JAN, 5PM

  • Adults: £10
  • Concessions (over 65's and under 18's): £5

Non-season tickets holders and matchday prices

  • Adults: £15
  • Concessions (over 65's and under 18's): £7.50

Tickets are available online, over the phone at 0844 807 1882 (option 1), or at the Turf Moor ticket office (see opening times here).

For tickets in the North East or South East Accessibility Stands, please call 01282 446800 (option 2).

Please note - this match will kick off at 12:31pm.


