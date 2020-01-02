Skip to site footer
N'Guessan Seals Latics Move

Young midfielder gets loan chance at Boundary Park

8 Hours ago

Midfielder Christian N’Guessan has joined Oldham Athletic on loan to help their fight to maintain EFL status.

The 21-year-old will spend the rest of the season with the Latics, where he has recently been training, with the chance to gain his first taste of first-team football.

He has found a familiar face in the Boundary Park dressing room in ex-Burnley midfielder David Jones, who spent the first few months of the current campaign back training at Turf Moor.

And the former Clarets’ contingent at Oldham – who are 20th in League Two and nine points clear of the one relegation place – is further boosted by the presence of Chris McCann and Chris Eagles in Dino Maamria’s squad.

N’Guessan – who joined Burnley from Blackpool in July, 2017 – has been a regular starter in the Clarets’ Under-23s side which is challenging for the Professional Development League title this season and could make a debut for Oldham against a Cheltenham Town side managed by his former Turf Moor Academy boss, Michael Duff, on Saturday.

Dunne.jpg

Latics boss Maamria told his club's website: "Christian is highly-rated and a complete centre midfielder.

"He's hardworking with a great attitude, has fantastic technical abilities and is a great addition to the team.

"I've been monitoring his progress for a while. He's been training with us for a couple of weeks now and has settled in really well."

Meanwhile, defender Jimmy Dunne (above) has formally returned to Turf Moor from his loan spell at Fleetwood Town.

Dunne started 11 games for the League One side earlier this season and comes back to the Clarets due to a break in the loan agreement.

The 22-year-old, who helped Burnley’s U23s beat Birmingham City to go top of the PDL's northern group before Christmas, has also had previous loan spells with Accrington Stanley, Hearts and Sunderland.

And he is expected to move out again on loan during the January transfer window to gain further first-team experience.

 


