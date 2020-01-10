Mee: Strong Bond Is A Good Sign

Ben Mee is backing the unity in the Clarets’ camp to steer them to calmer waters in the Premier League.

The Clarets have slipped to 15th place in the table on the back of a run of three defeats over Christmas.

A narrow New Year’s Day loss to Aston Villa tightened things up just above the relegation places.

But Mee isn’t dwelling on that setback as he prepares to lead Sean Dyche’s men back into battle at Chelsea.

“It’s behind us. We stick together as a group and we are looking forward to the game on Saturday,” said the Clarets’ captain.

“We will stick together and work hard. We have a group of players that will come back stronger. We have done it in the past and we will do it again.

“No matter what, we all stick together. There’s a strong bond in the group which is always a good sign.

“We work hard in training every single day and like last year we will come together and put it right.”

The Clarets recovered from a poor start to last season to finish 15th – sealing their safety four games from the end of the campaign by earning a point at Stamford Bridge.

Sean Dyche’s men return there this weekend still six points better off than they were 12 months ago.

And Mee remains upbeat about the Clarets’ prospects as the visit to fourth-placed Chelsea launches a run of games against top-10 opposition before Burnley’s inaugural mid-season break.

“A couple of wins here and there and a couple of points will push us right up the table,” added the defender – again an ever-present so far in the Premier League.

“We’re still positive. We want to get a few more points and move up the table as early as possible but we’re still in a good position and we’re looking forward to these big games coming up.

“We’ve got a decent record and had a few good results there, so we are definitely looking forward to it and some other big games coming up after that.

“It’s nice going back there when you’ve got good memories and I’m sure the lads will have positive minds going there and hope to get a result.”