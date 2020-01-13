McNeil The Main Man

Dwight McNeil is the Clarets’ Lovebet Player of the Month for December.

The winger topped a supporters’ poll to win the award for the second time this season.

McNeil landed the prize in October and was again the fans’ pick for his performances last month as he helped the Clarets win two of their six Premier League games.

The 20-year-old has been an ever-present in the league so far this season and has continued to make his mark against the best in the business.

And he is likely to be a key man again as the Clarets look for a first win in five games against Leicester City at Turf Moor next Sunday to pull clear of the scrap to avoid a place in the bottom three.

“We have been down this road before, especially last year, and got ourselves out of it and I’m pretty sure we can do it again,” said McNeil.

“Hopefully we can get that win we need next week and that will add to the belief going into the fixtures coming up.

“There have been a few out ill but hopefully we will have a fully fit squad again and we have the team to hold us together through this little period.”

McNeil will receive his award before the game against Leicester City from a supporter to be selected from those who chose him as their top man.

“Thanks again to the supporters who voted for me,” he added.

“It is an award that means a lot and we need the fans to get behind us again on Sunday.”