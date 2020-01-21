MATCH GUIDE: Manchester United v Burnley

Information for all supporters travelling to Old Trafford ahead of the game on Wednesday 22nd January, 8:15pm KO:

TRAVELLING TO THE STADIUM

You can find travel advice here.

TURNSTILES

Away supporter turnstiles are located at the South East corner of the stadium and will open 2 hours prior to kick off. Please arrive in good time to avoid delays.

CASH MACHINE

There is a free to use cash machine outside the East Stand near the Munich tunnel. Other ATM machines can be found on Chester Road, including the local Tesco.

SMOKING

Old Trafford is a smoke-free stadium. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in ALL areas.

Stewards are briefed to be vigilant for anyone in breach of this rule and offending supporters will be asked to leave the stadium.

LUGGAGE AND BAGS

All bags will be searched and items larger than the size criteria must be left at one of the ‘Bag Drop’ facilities, which are located in E2 car park (including one specifically for away supporters), N2 car park and at the back of W2 car park. There is a £5 charge to leave an item in a ‘Bag Drop’, with all

profits going to the Manchester United Foundation.

Bringing a bag will further delay your entry into the stadium (and will delay your departure after the game if you have to use a ‘Bag Drop’) - it is therefore encouraged to not bring any bags or prohibited items to the stadium - if you have to bring a bag, it is recommended you arrive at least

2 hours before kick off.

FOOD AND DRINK

Refreshments are available from catering vans outside the stadium, as well as from the kiosks on the stadium concourses, which open 2 hours before kick off.

All internal kiosks have a card payment facility including contactless.

Food/drink items can be purchased individually or as part of a multi-buy deal as described

below (vegetarian and halal options are available):

3 items for £8: one hot item, one snack and a drink (hot, cold or alcoholic)

6 items for £14: two hot items, two snacks and two drinks.

MORE INFORMATION

If you have any questions, please see Manchester United's matchday guide (PDF) or email enquiries@manutd.co.uk.