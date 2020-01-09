MATCH GUIDE: Chelsea v Burnley

Information for all supporters travelling to Stamford Bridge ahead of the game on Saturday (11th January, 3pm KO):

TRAVELLING TO THE STADIUM

Stamford Bridge is easily accessible by tube (Fulham Broadway) or bus from the centre of the city. It is advised against driving on matchdays due to resident parking restrictions and limited parking around the stadium, which apply Monday - Sunday.

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles usually open two hours prior to kick off for weekend matches and 90 minutes prior to kick-off for evening matches. Please arrive in good time and make sure that you are inside the stadium 90 minutes before kick off.

Please note: large numbers of supporters arriving late cannot have an expectation of making it into the stadium before kick off.

CASH MACHINE

There is one cash machine located on-site next to the security office by Stamford Gate. There are also cash machines at Fulham Broadway and one across the road from Stamford Gate.

SMOKING

Stamford Bridge is a completely smoke-free stadium. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is strictly prohibited in ALL areas of the stadium.

LUGGAGE AND BAGS

Please avoid bringing bags where possible, as enhanced searches may be taking place.

Explosive/narcotic/pyrotechnic detection dogs will be present throughout.

FOOD AND DRINK

The stadium has a fantastic range of food and drink offers available to suit all palates and wallets, including pies, hotdogs and wraps (healthier and gluten free options available).

FLAGS AND BANNERS

There is only a limited amount of space to display banners and flags within the stadium and they

must therefore be no larger than 80cm in depth and 250cm in width.

Banners and flags must not obstruct the view of others, cover advertising signs or cause a safety hazard. Banners and flags must not display any abusive or threatening words, images, political statements or be deemed unacceptable.

Flag poles are not allowed.

All banners and flags must carry a Fire Safety Certificate.

MORE INFORMATION

If you have any questions, please see Chelsea's matchday guide (PDF) or email enquiries@chelseafc.com.