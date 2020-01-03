MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Peterborough Utd, FA Cup Third Round Tie

Emirates FA Cup - Third Round Tie

Burnley v Peterborough United

Saturday 4th January, 12:31pm KO

Please see below information if you are coming to the game:

TICKETS

There are still tickets available to purchase for home supporters. These can be purchased at the Turf Moor ticket office from 9:15am right until kick off.

All tickets must be purchased from the Turf Moor ticket office; there are no cash turnstiles on matchday.

FANZONE

The fanzone in the North Car Park is open today from 10am, with the marquee selling real ale, other beverages and food (outlets).

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles will open from 11:15am.

A late arrival turnstile will be open in each stand until half time.

HEADS UP: TAKE A MINUTE

We are delaying our kick off by one minute, in line with all the Emirates FA Cup games that are taking place this weekend.

This is in support of the Heads Up campaign - a season long partnership between The FA and Heads Together, and spearheaded by HRH The Duke of Cambridge, which uses the popularity of football as a vehicle to generate the biggest ever conversation around mental health.

For the third round, the campaign is now partnering with Every Mind Matters, a groundbreaking mental health platform from Public Health England.

Together, the initiative will encourage football fans to look after their own mental health, and support friends and family who may be struggling.

Find out more information and how to look after your mental health.

CASH POINT

There are no cash points available in the ground.

However, if you do need money, there is a cash point located at Lyndhurst Road situated a couple of blocks away from the club and one situated opposite the Turf pub on Yorkshire Street.

Card payments are accepted at the club shop, tickets office and all concourse kiosks around the stadium.

FOOD AND DRINK

Turf Moor has refreshments available, including:

Hollands pies £3.50

Hotdogs £3.50

Pint of beer £4

Hot and soft drinks £2

Meal deals are also available.

DONATIONS

There isn't any manned wheelie bins around the stadium for this game, however we welcome donations (tinned items and toiletries) at the BFC in the Community stand, located in the fanzone.

PROGRAMME

Our special edition retro programme, which has had the cover designed by artist Tony Whitley, will be on sale for £1.

Tony drew a very similar image for the matchday programme exactly 40 years ago, which our older generation of Clarets will still remember.

CLARETS STORE

Keep an eye on our website and social media channels for any deals and matchday special offers.

The Clarets Store at Turf Moor is open until 5pm today.

If you require any more information, please click here to be directed to our access and stadium guides.