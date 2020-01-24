MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Norwich City - FA Cup

Emirates FA Cup 4th Round

Burnley v Norwich City

Saturday 25th January, 3pm KO

Please see below information if you are coming to the game:

TICKETS

There are still tickets available to purchase for home supporters. These can be purchased at the Turf Moor ticket office from 9:15am right until kick off.

All tickets must be purchased from the Turf Moor ticket office; there are no cash turnstiles on matchday.

FANZONE

The fanzone in the North Car Park will be open, with the marquee selling real ale, other beverages and food (outlets).

The Fanzone screen will be showing Burnley's recent victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, so make sure you get down early to see it all again!

CLARETS FOR FOODBANKS

Please donate any tinned, long-life or toiletry items for the Burnley Community Kitchen foodbank.

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles will open from 1:45pm.

A late arrival turnstile will be open in each stand until half time.

PAYMENT INSIDE THE STADIUM

If you want to buy anything within the stadium, you can pay by card or cash. Due to the succesful recent rollout of selected 'pay by card only' tillpoints, this will continue for this game so make sure you bring your contactless payment cards to speed up your purchase

CASH POINT: There are no cash points available in the ground. However if you do need money, there is a cash point located at Lyndhurst Road (located a couple of blocks away from the club) and one located opposite the Turf pub on Yorkshire Street. Card payments are accepted at the club shop, the ticket office and all concourse kiosks around the stadium.

FOOD AND DRINK

Turf Moor has refreshmens available, including:

Hollands pies - £3.50

Hotdogs - £3.50

Pint of beer - £4

Hot and soft drinks - £2

Meal deals are also available.

CLARETS STORE

There is a massive sale on in the Clarets Store with half price goalkeeper kits!

ADULTS

Goalkeeper shirt for £22.50 (usually £45)

Goalkeeper shorts for £10 (usually £20)

Goalkeeper socks for £6 (usually £12)

KIDS

Goalkeeper shirt for £17:50 (usually £35)

Goalkeeper shorts for £7.50 (usually £15)

Goalkeeper socks for £5 (usually £10)

We also have other offers available in our stores (Turf Moor and Charter Walk) and online.

Store opening times:

Clarets Store at Turf Moor: 9am - kickoff then for an hour after final whistle

Clarets Store at Charter Walk: 9am - 5:30pm.

If you require any more information, please click here to be directed to our access and stadium guides.