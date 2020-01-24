Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Norwich City - FA Cup

4 Hours ago

Emirates FA Cup 4th Round

Burnley v Norwich City

Saturday 25th January, 3pm KO

Please see below information if you are coming to the game:

TICKETS

There are still tickets available to purchase for home supporters. These can be purchased at the Turf Moor ticket office from 9:15am right until kick off.

All tickets must be purchased from the Turf Moor ticket office; there are no cash turnstiles on matchday.

FANZONE

The fanzone in the North Car Park will be open, with the marquee selling real ale, other beverages and food (outlets). 

The Fanzone screen will be showing Burnley's recent victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, so make sure you get down early to see it all again!

Jay Rod wheel away.jpg

CLARETS FOR FOODBANKS

Please donate any tinned, long-life or toiletry items for the Burnley Community Kitchen foodbank.

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles will open from 1:45pm. 

A late arrival turnstile will be open in each stand until half time.

PAYMENT INSIDE THE STADIUM

If you want to buy anything within the stadium, you can pay by card or cash. Due to the succesful recent rollout of selected 'pay by card only' tillpoints, this will continue for this game so make sure you bring your contactless payment cards to speed up your purchase

Card-Payment-Lane.jpg

CASH POINT: There are no cash points available in the ground. However if you do need money, there is a cash point located at Lyndhurst Road (located a couple of blocks away from the club) and one located opposite the Turf pub on Yorkshire Street. Card payments are accepted at the club shop, the ticket office and all concourse kiosks around the stadium.

FOOD AND DRINK

Turf Moor has refreshmens available, including:

  • Hollands pies - £3.50
  • Hotdogs - £3.50
  • Pint of beer - £4
  • Hot and soft drinks - £2

Meal deals are also available.

CLARETS STORE

There is a massive sale on in the Clarets Store with half price goalkeeper kits!

ADULTS

  • Goalkeeper shirt for £22.50 (usually £45)
  • Goalkeeper shorts for £10 (usually £20)
  • Goalkeeper socks for £6 (usually £12)

KIDS

  • Goalkeeper shirt for £17:50 (usually £35)
  • Goalkeeper shorts for £7.50 (usually £15)
  • Goalkeeper socks for £5 (usually £10)

We also have other offers available in our stores (Turf Moor and Charter Walk) and online. 

Store opening times:

  • Clarets Store at Turf Moor: 9am - kickoff then for an hour after final whistle
  • Clarets Store at Charter Walk: 9am - 5:30pm.

 

If you require any more information, please click here to be directed to our access and stadium guides.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Reports

PREVIEW: Burnley v Norwich City

4 Hours ago

The Clarets are aiming to keep the feel-good factor going by reaching the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Clarets Consider Wells Option

4 Hours ago

Boss Sean Dyche has confirmed the Clarets have an option to bring Nahki Wells back to Turf Moor which they may consider using to clarify his long-term future.

Read full article

Club News

Spurs Game Televised

5 Hours ago

Burnley’s Premier League game at home to Tottenham Hotspur has been selected for live screening by Sky.

Read full article

Match Previews

Fenlon: We Must Take It Game By Game

5 Hours ago

Youth team winger Rhys Fenlon believes his side must focus on their upcoming Lancashire derby against Bolton Wanderers this weekend, before looking ahead to Tuesday night's FA Youth Cup clash against...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Clarets Consider Wells Option

4 Hours ago

Boss Sean Dyche has confirmed the Clarets have an option to bring Nahki Wells back to Turf Moor which they may consider using to clarify his long-term future.

Read full article

Club News

Spurs Game Televised

5 Hours ago

Burnley’s Premier League game at home to Tottenham Hotspur has been selected for live screening by Sky.

Read full article

Club News

Road Trip The Prize For Youths

6 Hours ago

The Clarets will be on the road in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup if they can get past West Bromwich Albion.

Read full article

Club News

Qualifier Continues Turf Moor England History

23 January 2020

The Clarets’ staging of another England Under-21 international at Turf Moor in March continues a fine tradition of hosting international matches, writes Phil Bird.

Read full article

View more