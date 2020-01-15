MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Leicester City

Premier League

Burnley v Leicester City

Sunday 19th January, 2pm KO

Please see below information if you are coming to the game:

TICKETS

There are still tickets available to purchase for home supporters. These can be purchased at the Turf Moor ticket office from 9:15am right until kick off.

All tickets must be purchased from the Turf Moor ticket office; there are no cash turnstiles on matchday.

FANZONE

The fanzone in the North Car Park will be open, with the marquee selling real ale, other beverages and food (outlets).

There is also the chance to win tickets to our hame game against Arsenal - come down to the fanzone to find out more.

FOODBANK

Burnley FC Supporters Groups and Up The Clarets will be manning wheelie bin collection points that will be around Turf Moor.

Please donate any tinned, long-life or toiletry items for the Burnley Community Kitchen foodbank.

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles will open from 10:15am.

A late arrival turnstile will be open in each stand until half time.

PAYMENT INSIDE THE STADIUM

If you want to buy anything within the stadium, you can pay by card or cash. However it is recommended that you bring your bank card as some of our concourse kiosks are cashless.

CASH POINT: There are no cash points available in the ground. However if you do need money, there is a cash point located at Lyndhurst Road (located a couple of blocks away from the club) and one located opposite the Turf pub on Yorkshire Street. Card payments are accepted at the club shop, the ticket office and all concourse kiosks around the stadium.

IN MEMORIAM

We will be holding a one-minute silence at Turf Moor, as we reflect on the loss of all members of the Clarets family who passed away in 2019.

All of the names that we have received will be added to the former players and staff who have passed away and displayed on the big screen during the silence, ahead of the game.

FOOD AND DRINK

Turf Moor has refreshmens available, including:

Hollands pies - £3.50

Hotdogs - £3.50

Pint of beer - £4

Hot and soft drinks - £2

Meal deals are also available.

CLARETS STORE

It's Super Sunday and on matchday we have half price goalkeeper kits!

ADULTS

Goalkeeper shirt for £22.50 (usually £45)

Goalkeeper shorts for £10 (usually £20)

Goalkeeper socks for £6 (usually £12)

KIDS

Goalkeeper shirt for £17:50 (usually £35)

Goalkeeper shorts for £7.50 (usually £15)

Goalkeeper socks for £5 (usually £10)

We also have other offers available in our stores (Turf Moor and Charter Walk) and online.

Store opening times:

Clarets Store at Turf Moor: 9am - kickoff then for an hour after final whistle

Clarets Store at Charter Walk: 9am - 5:30pm.

If you require any more information, please click here to be directed to our access and stadium guides.