MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Aston Villa

Premier League

Burnley v Aston Villa

Wednesday 1st January, 12:30pm KO

Please see below information if you are coming to the game:

TICKETS

There are still tickets available to purchase for home supporters. These can be purchased at the Turf Moor ticket office from 9:15am right until kick off.

All tickets must be purchased from the Turf Moor ticket office; there are no cash turnstiles on matchday.

FANZONE

The fanzone in the North Car Park is open today, with the marquee selling real ale, other beverages and food (outlets).

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles will open from 11:15am.

A late arrival turnstile will be open in each stand until half time.

CASH POINT

There are no cash points available in the ground. However, if you do need money, there is a cash point located at Lyndhurst Road situated a couple of blocks away from the club and one situated opposite the Turf pub on Yorkshire Street. Card payments are accepted at the club shop, tickets office and all concourse kiosks around the stadium.

FOOD AND DRINK

Turf Moor has refreshmens available, including:

Hollands pies £3.50

Hotdogs £3.50

Pint of beer £4

Hot and soft drinks £2

Meal deals are also available.

CLARETS STORE

Keep an eye on our website and social media channels for any deals and matchday special offers.

The Clarets Store at Turf Moor is open until 5pm today.

If you require any more information, please click here to be directed to our access and stadium guides.