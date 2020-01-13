Skip to site footer
Club News

Weekend Loan Review

A player loan round-up from the weekend's fixtures

11 Hours ago

A close look at how all the young Clarets out on loan fared over the weekend's fixtures.

Seven of the U23s were all in action for their respective loan clubs, with U18 striker Mitch George also featuring for Clitheroe.

Adam Phillips and Ryan Cooney made their debuts for Morecambe, against Colchester United at the Globe Arena, with Phillips hitting home the equaliser with 20 minutes to play and picking up the man-of-the-match award.

Anthony Glennon also made his debut, starting for Grimsby Town against Leyton Orient, which finished 1-1.

Glennon debut.jpg

Christian N'Guessan came on for his professional debut in the 72nd minute for Oldham Athletic, as the Latics drew 1-1 at Macclesfield Town.

Scott Wilson started once again for Blyth Spartans, lining up against fellow U23 teammate Tunde Bayode, who made his full debut for Curzon Ashton, with the Spartans running out 2-1 winners.

Striker Will Harris started for Warrington Town, as the Yellows picked up a 1-0 win over Radcliffe.

And finally, Mitch George, who scored his first goal for Clitheroe last Tuesday, started for the Blues against Mossley, with Phil Brown's side falling to a 2-1 defeat.

Pictures courtesy of Morecambe FC and Grimsby Town


