JBG Hamstring Injury Mars Cup Win

Johann Berg Gudmundsson faces an anxious wait for tests on a hamstring injury that marred the FA Cup win over Peterborough.

The Icelandic wide man started his first game since early October, but lasted just 45 minutes with what Sean Dyche hopes is not a recurrence of the same injury.

And with Chris Wood also withdrawn with a tight hamstring – and the rested Ashley Barnes also managing an ongoing groin issue - the Clarets now await news on the trio’s fitness.

“Unfortunately, we are waiting on news of a hamstring with Johann,” confirmed boss Sean Dyche following the 4-2 Turf Moor win over the Posh.

“We felt it was almost the perfect progression, going from half the other day to a full 90 today, but that hasn‘t happened and Johann has had to come off.

“Woody is a precaution with a tight hamstring and Barnesy we will find out more next week on his situation, so it’s not ideal.

“We thought we were getting everyone fit and in the last two weeks we’ve found people getting injured again.

“It’s a testing time for results, but equally with injuries. But we’ve been through it before and we’ll have to go through it again.”

The news soured somewhat a comfortable third round win over Darren Ferguson’s League One promotion chasers.

Jay Rodriguez bagged a double, bookending strikes from Erik Pieters and a Jeff Hendrick goal, as the Clarets secured a place in Monday’s fourth round draw with relative ease.

“Overall, it was a professional performance with really good detail in there,” added Dyche, who made eight changes to the side that lost to Aston Villa on New Year’s Day.

“The biggest thing for me was the mentality and the underlying thing was the confidence in the performance.

“Of course, we made changes, and we’ve had a few knocks lately, but there was a really good feel about the players.

“When you make changes there is an element of uncertainty because we’ve had hardly any time to work with anything over this period.

“We’ve had to stick with what we do, because if you start changing with two or three days, it can be awkward.

“It’s not impossible, but we felt it was right to keep the profile of the team as we did today, and I was pleased with that because the players delivered.

“The main thing was the confidence and mentality of the performance.

“We were spot on with both and you felt that as soon as the whistle blew.”