JBG Getting Closer

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is closing in on a comeback as the Clarets prepare for their eighth game in little more than a month at Manchester United.

Gudmundsson hasn’t started a Premier League game since early October with his comeback over Christmas curtailed by a further hamstring injury he sustained against Peterborough in the FA Cup.

But the Iceland international is back training with the first-team squad.

Gudmundsson is likely to travel to Old Trafford and if Wednesday night’s game comes just too soon, he could face Norwich City when the Clarets resume their cup campaign against Norwich City at Turf Moor on Saturday.

“Johann has had a good few days and has a chance of coming back into the figuring,” confirmed boss Sean Dyche.

“Certainly, I’d hope by the weekend he could figure in some capacity.

“He has a chance tomorrow of being around it, which is better news.”

The Clarets are still without Ashley Barnes, whose goals on his last two visits to Old Trafford have helped the Clarets take points from 2-2 draws in each of the last two seasons.

But following successful surgery to repair a hernia problem, the striker has started a programme of rehabilitation to ease him towards a return.

“He’s had his surgery and they’re happy with how it went and he will recover as per norm now,” Dyche added.

The Clarets are unbeaten on their last three visits to United and go to the 20-time champions on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over third-placed Leicester City on Sunday.

Dyche’s men came from behind to end their four-game losing run and the Burnley boss is looking to stay in the groove against a United side with one win from their last three league games and five points adrift of a top-four spot.

“We have been through a tough a run and came out with what I felt was a good performance, particularly in the second half against Leicester,” Dyche said.

“We’ve got another big game at Old Trafford, a cup game, then a small break and then we’ve got Arsenal.

“It’s relentless, so for me, it still comes back to performance levels.

“I’ve spoken about it consistently since I have been here as manager. It’s always the first marker and I spoke to the players about it, getting back to a performance level.

“On this occasion it got us a result and we’ve got to keep doing that.”