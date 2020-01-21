Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

JBG Getting Closer

Wingman close to United comeback with cup clash also in his sights

1 Hour ago

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is closing in on a comeback as the Clarets prepare for their eighth game in little more than a month at Manchester United.

Gudmundsson hasn’t started a Premier League game since early October with his comeback over Christmas curtailed by a further hamstring injury he sustained against Peterborough in the FA Cup.

But the Iceland international is back training with the first-team squad.

Gudmundsson is likely to travel to Old Trafford and if Wednesday night’s game comes just too soon, he could face Norwich City when the Clarets resume their cup campaign against Norwich City at Turf Moor on Saturday.

“Johann has had a good few days and has a chance of coming back into the figuring,” confirmed boss Sean Dyche.

“Certainly, I’d hope by the weekend he could figure in some capacity.

“He has a chance tomorrow of being around it, which is better news.”

Dyche clap fans.jpg

The Clarets are still without Ashley Barnes, whose goals on his last two visits to Old Trafford have helped the Clarets take points from 2-2 draws in each of the last two seasons.

But following successful surgery to repair a hernia problem, the striker has started a programme of rehabilitation to ease him towards a return.

“He’s had his surgery and they’re happy with how it went and he will recover as per norm now,” Dyche added.

The Clarets are unbeaten on their last three visits to United and go to the 20-time champions on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over third-placed Leicester City on Sunday.

Dyche’s men came from behind to end their four-game losing run and the Burnley boss is looking to stay in the groove against a United side with one win from their last three league games and five points adrift of a top-four spot.

“We have been through a tough a run and came out with what I felt was a good performance, particularly in the second half against Leicester,” Dyche said.

“We’ve got another big game at Old Trafford, a cup game, then a small break and then we’ve got Arsenal.

“It’s relentless, so for me, it still comes back to performance levels.

“I’ve spoken about it consistently since I have been here as manager. It’s always the first marker and I spoke to the players about it, getting back to a performance level.

“On this occasion it got us a result and we’ve got to keep doing that.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Manchester United v Burnley

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Ticket News

TICKETS: Southampton v Burnley

5 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Youngsters Top Clarets Cup Group

6 Hours ago

Burnley have finished top of group A in the Clarets Cup, which sets up a quarter-final draw with Barnsley.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley U23s 1 Middlesbrough U23s 2

20 January 2020

The Clarets’ hopes of advancing in the Premier League Cup suffered a major blow with a second successive defeat in Group G.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Manchester United v Burnley

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Youngsters Top Clarets Cup Group

6 Hours ago

Burnley have finished top of group A in the Clarets Cup, which sets up a quarter-final draw with Barnsley.

Read full article

Club News

Jensen Picks Out The Positives

20 January 2020

Lukas Jensen believes the young group left within the U23 squad can finish the second-half of the season strong, despite falling to a 2-1 defeat against Middlesbrough in the Premier League Cup on...

Read full article

Club News

Westwood: Time To Kick On

20 January 2020

Ashley Westwood hopes his match-winner can light the blue touch paper for a climb back up the Premier League.

Read full article

View more