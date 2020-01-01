Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

It's New Year's Decision Day

Boss Sean Dyche welcomes selection options as Clarets look for winning start to 2020

Just now

Sean Dyche admits he has decisions to make as he plots a winning start to 2020.

The Clarets face Aston Villa at Turf Moor on New Year’s Day (kick-off 12.30pm) bidding to bounce back from successive defeats over Christmas.

Burnley failed to score in either game as they lost to Everton and Manchester United to slip back into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

And Dyche has options at his disposal if he decides to make changes against a Villa side which has been dragged into the relegation places after losing five of their last six games.

Rordriguez delight 1.jpg

Jay Rodriguez – who scored the Clarets’ winner at Bournemouth 11 days ago and the equaliser as Burnley twice hit back to draw 2-2 at Villa Park at the end of September – impressed along with Johann Berg Gudmundsson after the pair came off the bench against United on Saturday night.

And winger Robbie Brady, who started alongside Rodriguez at Everton on Boxing Day, is another attacking alternative for Dyche to ponder as the Clarets look to build on their strong finish against the Reds and seek a sixth home win of the campaign.

“I mentioned at the beginning of the season it’s the most competitive squad I’ve had, so they’re all in the thinking,” said the Burnley boss.

“You want to win games, that’s the main key to it, and I have to make decisions.

“But I want to make those decisions. I want them all fit so I have those decisions to make.

“Jay looked sharp when he came on and I was pleased with that. Robbie as well, came on and tried to affect the game.

“I love that about the mentality and the respect they have for each other and what we try and achieve as a group.

“It is disappointing for them if you have to take them out, but they have to be motivated to come on and affect it.

“It’s slightly different for Johann, who has been out is working his way back.

“But there were no disappointments from Robbie or Jay and I think they both came on and affected it.”

Heaton clap FT.jpg

One player who looks certain to figure in the lunch-time kick-off is former Burnley captain Tom Heaton – now the number-one goalkeeper at Villa.

Heaton has started every game bar one for Villa in the Premier League since joining the Midlanders on the eve of the current campaign as they looked to re-establish themselves back in the top tier.

The England international, 33, ended a memorable six-year stay with the Clarets, which saw him make 200 appearances for the club.

And Heaton is sure to be given a warm reception on his return – almost a year to do the day since his emotional comeback to the Clarets’ starting line-up in a vital win over West Ham which helped trigger Burnley’s successful climb away from relegation danger.

“He was a fantastic servant,” added Dyche. “I speak to him now and again, just a few texts and I think, generally, he’s going well there.

“We’ll look forward to seeing him again, but not for the 95 minutes we’ll be playing.”

 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dyche Hails Perfect Start!

15 July 2017

Sean Dyche was delighted with the perfect start to pre-season as the Clarets rounded off their training week in Ireland with a comfortable victory over Shamrock Rovers.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: 'My Five Years'

28 October 2017

Sean Dyche celebrates five years as Burnley manager next Monday.

Read full article

Match Previews

Dyche Proud of Clarets' Reign

30 October 2017

Sean Dyche is proud of what Burnley Football Club has become as he celebrates five years in charge of the Clarets.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Takes Pride In Start

14 October 2017

Sean Dyche admits there is a sense of pride following Burnley’s best start to a top-flight season since 1973.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Consistency Is Cork's 2020 Vision

23 Hours ago

Jack Cork has a New Year’s resolution with the Clarets: to help rediscover some consistency.

Read full article

Club News

Mawson Nets United Move

30 December 2019

Craig Mawson has ended his long service with the Clarets to join Manchester United as assistant first-team goalkeeping coach.

Read full article

Club News

Youth Cup Date Set With Stags

30 December 2019

Tony Philliskirk's U18 side will travel to Mansfield Town in the fourth-round of the FA Youth Cup on Thursday 16th January.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: We've Moved Forward

30 December 2019

Sean Dyche believes the Clarets are still in good shape as they head into 2020.

Read full article

View more