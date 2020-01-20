Skip to site footer
Host Families Required For Academy Players

6 Hours ago

Burnley FC’s Academy is currently recruiting for host families to provide accommodation for apprentices and young players, aged 16-21.

The Academy is seeking to recruit accommodation providers for young professional football apprentices in the local area.

In particular, we are looking for homes in the Burnley, Padiham, Clitheroe and Whalley areas of East Lancashire.

Lodgings should provide individual good quality, safe settings for the apprentices to live and study during their weekly training schedule. 

The role will require residential accommodation each week during the football season and provision of nutritious evening meal, with occasional lunches and occasional laundry facilities.  

Wireless access to the Internet is desirable.

Burnley Football Club is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all accommodation providers to share this commitment.

This role involves supervision and work with young people and is subject to Enhanced Criminal Records Bureau (CRB) checks.

Clearance through The FA CRB system is also required.  

As such, this post is exempt for the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act (1974) and the applicant must disclose all previous convictions including spent convictions.

Two written references will also be required. Applicants will, in addition, need to demonstrate that the accommodation meets certain safety standards. Applicants will be expected to undertake training appropriate to the role.

If you think you are the kind of family who can work with our club to care for these players and provide the best chance for our young footballers of the future, then this position may be for you.

Enquiries should be made by email in the first instance to Helen Tanner via h.tanner@burnleyfc.com.

Information on the application process and remuneration will be made available at that point. 


