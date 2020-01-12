Goodridge Ready For Blades Test

Mace Goodridge believes there are plenty of positives to pick out from seven members of the U23s squad departing on loan this month, as the Clarets host Sheffield United on Monday afternoon.

Jordan Cropper was the latest youngster to leave on loan last week, as the right-back joined Chesterfield on loan until the end of the season, following Anthony Glennon (Grimsby Town), Adam Phillips & Ryan Cooney (both Morecambe), Christian N’Guessan (Oldham Athletic), Scott Wilson (Blyth Spartans) and Tunde Bayode (Curzon Ashton).

But Goodridge, who travelled with the first team to Chelsea last weekend, admits despite losing several key members of the squad, it opens the door for more youngsters to follow in the paths of Lewis Richardson, Joe McGlynn and Ne-Jai Tucker.

“It’s great for the lads being able to get out on loan & experience first team football, but we have a good group of lads, with the ones who are left and we are always positive we can get a result no matter who is on the pitch.

“The younger ones are more than capable of filling the boots of the older lads’ places, with Lewis, Joe and Ne-Jai showing that already this season.

“It was a tough game against Forest last week, I thought we deserved more from the game, but it’s all about how we bounce back on Monday now.

“Nothing changes from our side, despite losing a few lads, we just need to keep being positive & do the things that have brought us success so far this season.

“It will be a good test for us, we know they like to play out from the back and are very comfortable on the ball, but we never underestimate our opponents, although we beat them 3-0 earlier in the season.

“We just need to focus on ourselves and believe we can get the 3 points and back to winning ways. “

United currently sit ninth in the table, with one win from their last six matches.

The game kicks off at 2:00pm at Curzon Ashton’s Tameside Stadium, with live updates available on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial), followed by report and reaction.