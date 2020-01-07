Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Glennon Sets Sail For Mariners

Under-23s' skipper joins League Two Grimsby on loan

6 Hours ago

Anthony Glennon has secured the chance of EFL football after joining Grimsby Town on loan.

Left-back Glennon will stay with the League Two side until the end of the season as the first new signing for recently appointed Mariners’ boss Ian Holloway.

"I finished training with Burnley yesterday and Ian Holloway phoned me", said Glennon.

"He said he wanted me to join on loan and train today so it was short notice but I came down last night.

"I need the experience, it's men's football and it's the next step for me."

Glennon has captained the Clarets’ U23s this season during their unbeaten run in the Professional Development League.

And the former Liverpool youngster, who moved to Turf Moor in the summer of 2018, has also been around the first-team set-up.

As well as travelling with the senior squad, the 20-year-old has twice made it as far as the bench for Premier League games.

Glennon’s switch to Blundell Park sees him follow U23 team-mates Adam Phillips and Ryan Cooney (both Morecambe), Christian N’Guessan (Oldham Athletic), Scott Wilson (Blyth Spartans) and Tunde Bayode (Curzon Ashton) in making a temporary move to gain the chance of first-team football.

He therefore misses the Clarets’ top-of-the-table PDL clash at Nottingham Forest this afternoon (KO 1pm) with acting boss Andy Farrell making a number of changes to his side for the first game of 2020.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

It's A McNeil Deal

21 January 2019

Burnley Football Club is delighted to have secured the long-term future of teenage winger Dwight McNeil.

Read full article

Match Reports

Wolves XI 3 Burnley U23s 1

3 August 2018

The Clarets’ development squad ended a successful pre-season pre-training camp with a 3-1 loss against a strong Wolves side at the Midlanders’ Compton Park training ground.

Read full article

Club News

Bayode Wings In To Curzon

6 January 2020

Wideman Tunde Bayode is the latest young Claret to wing his way out of Turf Moor after agreeing a loan move to Curzon Ashton.

Read full article

Club News

N'Guessan Seals Latics Move

2 January 2020

Midfielder Christian N’Guessan has joined Oldham Athletic on loan to help their fight to maintain EFL status.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Farrell Fixed On Future

1 Hour ago

Andy Farrell says that developing the Clarets’ young players will remain key after seeing the Under-23s lose their unbeaten league record.

Read full article

Club News

Cropper: We Were Unlucky In The End

3 Hours ago

Right-back Jordan Cropper believes his side were unlucky to leave the City Ground with nothing, as the U23s suffered their first defeat in the league this season.

Read full article

Club News

Clarets Face Canaries In Cup

22 Hours ago

The Clarets will face Premier League rivals Norwich City at Turf Moor in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Women To Face Foxes In Historic Cup Clash

22 Hours ago

Burnley FC Women will be at home to Leicester City Women in their first ever Women’s FA Cup fourth-round tie.

Read full article

View more