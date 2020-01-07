Glennon Sets Sail For Mariners

Anthony Glennon has secured the chance of EFL football after joining Grimsby Town on loan.

Left-back Glennon will stay with the League Two side until the end of the season as the first new signing for recently appointed Mariners’ boss Ian Holloway.

"I finished training with Burnley yesterday and Ian Holloway phoned me", said Glennon.

"He said he wanted me to join on loan and train today so it was short notice but I came down last night.

"I need the experience, it's men's football and it's the next step for me."

Glennon has captained the Clarets’ U23s this season during their unbeaten run in the Professional Development League.

And the former Liverpool youngster, who moved to Turf Moor in the summer of 2018, has also been around the first-team set-up.

As well as travelling with the senior squad, the 20-year-old has twice made it as far as the bench for Premier League games.

Glennon’s switch to Blundell Park sees him follow U23 team-mates Adam Phillips and Ryan Cooney (both Morecambe), Christian N’Guessan (Oldham Athletic), Scott Wilson (Blyth Spartans) and Tunde Bayode (Curzon Ashton) in making a temporary move to gain the chance of first-team football.

He therefore misses the Clarets’ top-of-the-table PDL clash at Nottingham Forest this afternoon (KO 1pm) with acting boss Andy Farrell making a number of changes to his side for the first game of 2020.