Further Injury Check For Barnes

Ashley Barnes is due to see a specialist for further investigation on the groin injury that has hampered him in recent weeks.

Barnes has battled on with the problem and is likely to miss only his third Premier League game of the season at Chelsea on Saturday.

But the striker – who has scored six top-flight goals so far this season – hasn’t been 100 per cent fit and the Clarets want to ensure a full recovery to get him back and firing for the run-in to the season.

“He has been trying to get through a period with an over-use injury, so that will get checked out,” confirmed manager Sean Dyche.

“He’s been soldiering on with it, but it has really affected him in the last few games.

“I had a chat with him and said he’s put his lot in for us and tried to carry on, but we have to get to the bottom of it.”

Barnes was left out of the Clarets’ FA Cup win over Peterborough last weekend when Jay Rodriguez came in to score twice and spearhead a 4-2 victory.

However, Rodriguez and defender Phil Bardsley have both missed training so far this week through illness and will need a check before the trip to Stamford Bridge where the Clarets will be looking to end a three-game losing run in the league.

One player who won’t be involved against the Londoners is winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who suffered a further hamstring injury against the Posh.

However, Dyche does not expected the Icelander, who returned to first-team duty on Boxing Day, to be facing another long-term absence.

"The good news is that it's not as serious as it could have been. It should settle down quickly," added the Burnley boss.