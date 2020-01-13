Skip to site footer
Club News

FA CUP: Special Hospitality Package Available

4 Hours ago

BOOK HOSPITALITY ONLINE

Would you like hospitality treatment here at Turf Moor? 

We have packages available for our fourth round tie of the FA Cup against Norwich City on Saturday 25th January (3pm KO).

For just £59 per person, you will receive a match hospitality package which includes:

  • 1 course carvery meal
  • 100 Club executive seating to watch the game
  • Half time tea, coffee and cakes
  • Matchday programme and teamsheet
  • Matchday gift
  • Opportunity to meet Man of the Match

This is a specially priced package and will be very popular, so please book early to avoid disappointment. 

To book now please call the commercial team on 01282 700007.

Alternatively, you can book online


