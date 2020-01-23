England U21 Euro Qualifier At Turf Moor

England will play a key UEFA European U21 Championship qualifier at Turf Moor in March.

BUY TICKETS NOW

Aidy Boothroyd's side will take on Turkey in Burnley on Monday, 30 March (7.45pm KO).

The game is part of a qualifying double-header, with England first hosting Andorra at Stoke City's stadium on Thursday, 26 March (7.45pm KO).

England are top of qualifying Group 3 after four wins in their first four matches.

In the reverse fixture, the Young Lions beat Turkey 3-2 in a closely-contested game in Izmit in September, with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice and Reiss Nelson sealing the win.

Tickets for both games are priced £1 for children and an early bird discount of £10 for adults is available until 16 February (standard price of £15 from 17 February).

Group booking, concession and Charter Standard discounts also apply.

Full Price List below:

Earlybird (until 16th February)

Adults: £10

U22/Over 65: £5

U18: £1

Standard (from 17th February)

Adults: £15

U22/Over 65: £5

U18: £1

England Men's U21s last played at Turf Moor in November 2014, where a double from former Clarets' striker Danny Ings and a goal for Carl Jenkinson secured a 3-1 win for the Young Lions over Portugal.

Burnley FC Chairman Mike Garlick said: "It is with great pleasure and immense pride that we look forward to welcoming the England U21 side in March.

“I consider it a real honour that Turf Moor has been selected to host the European U21 Championship 2021 Qualifier against Turkey.

“Occasions like this are ones to savour and I am sure the Burnley public will support the game and help make this a great success.”

Clarets boss Sean Dyche added: "I think the idea of the England U21s coming to Turf Moor is a really good thing for Burnley Football Club and for the area as a whole.

"We have good facilities now at Burnley, with the first team pitch and the feeling inside the stadium.

“We also have good links, with Dwight McNeil involved with the squad and I have a very good relationship with Aidy Boothroyd, who continues to do an excellent job with the U21s.

“Hopefully, England are also going to come and use the club’s training facilities and it’s nice to think the club is being recognised because of what we can offer, and also because we continue to have players who are actively involved with the England set-up.”

Tickets for the game are available to purchase online now from here, by calling 0844 807 1882 (Option 1), or by calling into the Turf Moor Ticket Office.

Match hospitality is also avaiable for this game including a pre match meal, executive seats to watch the game, matchday programme & teamsheet, and half-time refreshments. Call 01282 700007 to book or email commercial@burnleyfc.com for more details.

Please note that tickets for this game will initially be sold in the Bob Lord Stand, with other stands opening for sale based on demand.

Tickets are also available via TheFA.com/Tickets

For more information please visit TheFA.com/England