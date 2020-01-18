Dyche Up For The Challenge

Sean Dyche admits the Clarets face another stern challenge as they prepare to go fox hunting.

Four straight league defeats either side of the festive period made it a far from happy new year for Dyche’s side.

But the Burnley boss feels his side are not far from ending their barren run of results.

“There is a challenge going on right now, but that challenge happens often to us in the Premier League,” said Dyche.

“Everyone season is going to be a fight of work, commitment and quality.

“We have to add to the quality levels because we haven’t always performed with the quality we need.

“But there is certainly no lack of fight, discipline or energy. We just have to add in those key moments, whether that be in defence or attack.”

Dyche insisted there was no hiding place from recent results, where injuries have bitten hard in a run of recent defeats, which have included seven of the division’s top nine teams.

“The only way you can change things around is through performances and that takes work, discipline and understanding, but it also takes freedom,” he explained.

“It’s about being relaxed enough to give your best but equality being focused enough to give your best.

“Confidence is earned - and therefore you have to earn it back if things aren’t going so well.

“You look for the key elements and we look to piece it all together.

“That all seems easy and logical, but it’s not that way. We are all human beings and will have highs and lows in our lives.”

Leicester arrive at Turf Moor looking to ensure the home defeat to Southampton last time out was a blip.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are third in the Premier League, having for long periods looked the most likely challengers to runaway leaders Liverpool.

And Dyche is well aware of the need for an improved performance to further dent the Foxes’ Champions league aspirations.

“Leicester have had a few tough seasons in their world, but now they are doing very well,” said the Clarets boss, who hopes to be able to draw on the return of Jay Rodriguez, Phil Bardsley and Robbie Brady for Sunday’s game.

“I know Brendan well and I like what he does. However, he’s been around long enough to know things can change quickly in football and that teams like us are never a million miles away from performing to a level that can get you a win.

“I certainly don’t think he’ll be thinking he will walk in here and have an easy ride, and nor should he, because our players will be up for another challenge.”