Dyche: United Still A Tough Nut To Crack

Burnley head to Manchester United with manager Sean Dyche insisting Old Trafford is still a tough fortress to breach.

The Clarets are unbeaten in three visits, drawing all three and, twice in successive seasons, coming within a whisker of picking up a first win there since 1962.

And despite United experiencing a transitional season, the Clarets boss accepts the task that faces his side tonight (8.15pm KO), against a team that have lost just one home league game all season.

He said: “Everyone knew, back in Sir Alex’s time, that Old Trafford was a very tough place to go statistically.

“Those extra minutes they used to get helped, but I don’t think there’s less fear these days.

“They are still a good side and their home record remains very strong, generally.

“I just think it’s about having a winning mentality. Liverpool have it at the minute and that is only built over winning a lot.

“United have had a few more bumps in the road, but it is still a tough place to go.”

Two United goals in the last three minutes denied Burnley a memorable win at Old Trafford a year ago next week, after Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood had put Dyche’s men two goals up.

That meant lightning struck twice after the Clarets’ two-goal lead was again pegged back on Boxing Day, 2017, following Barnes’ strike and a sublime Steven Defour free kick.

And as the two sides prepare to meet for the second time in a month, following United’s 2-0 win at Turf Moor over the festive period, Dyche hopes it they can capitalise against a Reds’ side missing 19-goal top scorer Marcus Rashford through injury.

“Injuries to the likes of Rashford are not welcome, but they have still shown signs of being a very good side,” added the Burnley boss.

“They have a number of very effective players, even without Rashford. They can play with pace and on the counter.

“I don’t think any team is ever a million miles away from good performances and they certainly aren’t.

“They are clearly in some sort of transition and it is interesting to see that even the top clubs, with all the power they have, still have these spells where they are re-moulding things.

“Ole will be doing that, but it does take time. It’s taken a big transition from Sir Alex to where things are now, and it continues to be so.

“It’s no easy task, even with their finance and at their level, to attract players and find a way of rejigging your squad every year.

“We all know they have the financial power and the power of the badge to sign players, and their demand is to be right at the top.

“They are not there, but it does take time, even at that level and Ole is doing a good job in staying calm in that period of finding the right players and the right mixture to be successful.”

