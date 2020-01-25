Skip to site footer
Club News

Dyche: Norwich Reaction

3 Hours ago

Sean Dyche looked at the bigger picture after the Clarets' FA Cup hopes were dashed for another season.

Two second half goals in three minutes from Grant Hanley and Josep Drmic put Norwich in control of an entertaining fourth round tie at Turf Moor, before an Erik Pieters strike, 20 minutes from time, offered hope of a fightback.

goalmouth action.JPG

But after the Canaries held firm to book their fifth round spot, Dyche was philosophical about the result, which came on the back of a big week that brought Premier League wins over Leicester City and a first win at Manchester United in 58 years.

The Burnley boss said: “It felt like an odd game, and I know there’s some will say ‘after the lord mayor’s show’, but I don’t think that was the case today.

“James Tarkoswki and Ashley Westwood were the two outstanding players on the pitch, full of all the energy and drive you need to be successful as a team, and alongside them there was no lack of will and desire.

Tarkowski thumbs up 2.jpg

“There were signs of what we can do, but it’s a strange situation for us.

“We’ve had two very good and well-earned results this week, including an historic one at Old Trafford, and we wanted to win this one as well, not just because it was a cup game, but for the mentality.

“We put a side out that was more than capable, but we didn’t find the details you need to win games and I’m disappointed we haven’t come out as winners.”

Westwdood Vranic action.jpg

Dyche, whose side have only once got past the fourth round in his success-laden seven-year reign, added: “The strange things about the cup is the feel of it.

"It’s become affected by how big the Premier League has become.

“I’m not doing it down because I’d love to have a really good cup run – it’s the one thing that’s been missing from my time here – but the fact is your eyes are still on the main prize, particularly for a club like this.

“We’ve just had two big results and two big performances.

“Would you then like a cup run? Of course you would. I’d love to win the cup!

“Would I put it in place of the Premier league? No, I wouldn’t; just because of the facts.

“We’ve had plenty of success here and if you said to me that a cup run was the only blot, I’d take it, trust me.

Rodriguez dissapointed after chance.jpg

“It’s an oddity because you’d think that in seven seasons you would have something along the way, but there’s been an awful lot of work done that will be above the idea that we haven’t had a cup run yet.

“That’s bigger picture thinking though. In terms of today, we prepared well and there was no lack of effort of energy.

“Tomorrow morning, I’ll reflect on whether we could have done with another round and a midweek game, in among some big league games, having had all these injuries. That business side has to be factored in.

“On the emotional side, don’t get me wrong, I’m disappointed now and I’ll be disappointed tonight.

“But I’ll shake it off tomorrow and move on, like we do.”


