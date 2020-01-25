Dyche: Focus Is The Key To Cup Success

Sean Dyche has urged his players to keep their eye on the prize as the Clarets seek to progress in the FA Cup.

The Clarets host Norwich City with a place in the last 16 of the famous competition as the reward.

And following back-to-back Premier League wins that have boosted confidence within the ranks, Dyche wants his squad to keep their focus against the Canaries.

The Burnley boss said: “We are looking forward to taking the game on and focusing on that.

“The Premier League is important in terms of the feel of the club and the kudos and the worldwide branding, but the cup is still the cup and it’s still a fantastic competition.

“it’s just that it’s finding that balance. We have certainly never gone into any cup game putting out anything other than a team that can win.

“I can assure you the build-up, the prep and the analysis is done exactly the same as if it were a Premier League game.

“We have a competitive squad and for me, the mentality is the key thing and I’ve already spoken to the players, on Thursday and Friday, saying that has to be right to go and win any game.”

Dyche, who has vowed to make changes and will make late checks on Phil Bardsley (back) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring), added: “The cup is weird.

"It does bring a different feel because there’s a different crowd in terms of numbers and they don’t feel the same as Premier League games.

“There has to be a bloody-mindedness to the team because things can wander, and we’ve seen many big teams have ups and downs, so we have to stay focused on a performance.

“That’s the number one for me because if you do that, you always enhance your chances of getting a win.”

Norwich, who lost their league game at Turf Moor back in September, could also make changes as they look to juggle cup commitments with fighting to remain in the Premier League.

One win in 11 league games has left Daniel Farke’s side six points from safety at the foot of the table.

However, a win at Preston in round three of the FA Cup is evidence that they are still committed to fighting on two fronts.

“Norwich still have a reasonable group in terms of numbers and recognised first teamers. They made a few changes at Preston, but I don’t know what their expectation of today will be,” admitted Dyche.

“I know they have had their fair share of trials and tribulations, but they are fighting hard in the Premier League and they are still in touch, so it’s the usual of which do you deem has the focus?

“At the end of the day, it’s a bit tricky because we all love the FA Cup, but we know it doesn’t have the depth of importance as the Premier League and the finances of it.

“Those are the things we’re all thinking of and we try to make sense of it the best we can.”

Kick off at Turf Moor is 3pm and Clarets Player will have live audio commentary from 2.45pm. Day passes, costing just £1.99 are available here.