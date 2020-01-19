Dyche Hails "Fantastic Mentality"

Sean Dyche hailed a “fantastic mentality” as Burnley battled back from behind to win a Turf Moor thriller against Leicester City.

The Clarets trailed to a first half strike from Harvey Barnes, only to turn the game on its head after the break.

Chris Wood’s ninth goal of the season levelled things up, before Nick Pope dramatically saved Jamie Vardy’s 67th minute penalty.

And fortune favoured the brave as Ashley Westwood then fired home a dramatic winner, leaving Dyche full of praise as a first win in five games rewarded the fans for their patience.

“I thought it was a deserved win in different ways today. We needed some key moments to go our way, but I thought it was a very good performance,” said the Burnley boss.

“There was a fantastic mentality after a few questions were being asked of us, and I must say, I get it.

“We’ve come a long way at this football club and the expectation rises, but I thought the fans were terrific today.

“Any questions they had went straight out of the door and everyone got right behind the team, no matter what the scoreline. That’s so important for us.

“The question marks around us were kind of a back-handed compliment, because people were wondering what was going on.

“But if you think about it, three seasons ago we would have been saying this is just life at Burnley.

“We take that as a compliment and move forwards and we’ve done that today with that performance and result.”

Wood struck 11 minutes into the second half, drilling home from close range after Ben Mee’s header has been saved on the line by Kaspar Schmeichel.

And when Pope won his personal battle with Vardy from 12 yards midway through the half, the pendulum swung Burnley’s way, leading to Westwood firing home to complete a sweeping move down the left.

“Results like this just remind you of all the good work you do,” added Dyche.

“The players have been excellent all week and the mentality going form the training ground to the game was excellent.

“There was a good energy in the dressing room and an authenticity about the performance. We have a group of people who give their lot and that was on show.

“I was actually really pleased with the first half display, but in the second half we got right on the front foot and took the game on.

“We got level, and deservedly so, and then, after the penalty save, you could feel the energy rise within the stadium again and the players gave the fans something back with a nice win.

“That’s nine points out of seven games and that doesn’t sound like a King’s ransom, but in the Premier League, that’s a pretty healthy return, especially against some of the teams we’ve faced.

“The bigger picture is that we know what we are about, and we just reminded the players of that this week.

“There’s still lots of work to be done, but for clubs like ours it’s about a season’s work.

“You are likely to have tough spells and it’s about how you react and come out of that. Today, we showed we have that in us.”