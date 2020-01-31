Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Dyche: Brownhill Fits The Bill

Boss welcomes new signing as midfielder looks to bridge the gap

16 Hours ago

Sean Dyche says Josh Brownhill’s arrival at Turf Moor is a fitting reward for his dedication and desire to reach the top

Dyche secured the services of the Bristol City captain to bolster his central midfield options, with Brownhill signing a contract until June, 2024.

And the Burnley boss likes the pedigree the 24-year-old former Preston North End youngster brings with him to the Clarets’ set-up.

“I think he’s a good character, from what we’ve learned,” said Dyche, who also allowed striker Nahki Wells to make the return journey to Ashton Gate with the transfer deadline closing at 11pm tonight (31 January).

Dyche presser pre-Arsenal Jan 2020.jpg

“He’s got a background where he’s had to work hard to get to where he’s got to and to get to here. I like that idea and that thinking.

“Equally, we have done pretty well with players who come in and develop into the Premier League.

“There’s no pressure on him to be the real deal straight away. We want him to learn and enjoy what he does here and, equally, if fits the model of the club.

“It fitted with a player we could trade and that fitted as well and that has to be factored in.”

Brownhill is available for Sunday’s visit of Arsenal and will be around the squad, according to Dyche, as he finds his feet at his new club.

Phil Bardsley is also fit again but Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are not yet ready to return, with the Clarets facing a near two-week break after the game against the Gunners as the Premier League stages its first ‘winter break’.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Pope Shortlisted For PFA Monthly Award

12 Hours ago

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has been shortlisted for January’s PFA Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month.

Read full article

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Arsenal

13 Hours ago

Burnley v Arsenal at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Sunday 2nd February, 2pm KO

Read full article

Club News

Jay-Rod In Running For Goal Of The Month

17 Hours ago

Jay Rodriguez’s stunning strike at Manchester United has been nominated for the Budweiser Premier League goal of the month for January.

Read full article

Club News

WATCH LIVE: The Manager's Press Conference

18 Hours ago

Watch today's press conference LIVE on Clarets Player, ahead of the weekend's Premier League game against Arsenal.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Pope Shortlisted For PFA Monthly Award

12 Hours ago

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has been shortlisted for January’s PFA Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month.

Read full article

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v Arsenal

13 Hours ago

Burnley v Arsenal at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Sunday 2nd February, 2pm KO

Read full article

Club News

Jay-Rod In Running For Goal Of The Month

17 Hours ago

Jay Rodriguez’s stunning strike at Manchester United has been nominated for the Budweiser Premier League goal of the month for January.

Read full article

Club News

WATCH LIVE: The Manager's Press Conference

18 Hours ago

Watch today's press conference LIVE on Clarets Player, ahead of the weekend's Premier League game against Arsenal.

Read full article

View more