Dyche: Brownhill Fits The Bill

Sean Dyche says Josh Brownhill’s arrival at Turf Moor is a fitting reward for his dedication and desire to reach the top

Dyche secured the services of the Bristol City captain to bolster his central midfield options, with Brownhill signing a contract until June, 2024.

And the Burnley boss likes the pedigree the 24-year-old former Preston North End youngster brings with him to the Clarets’ set-up.

“I think he’s a good character, from what we’ve learned,” said Dyche, who also allowed striker Nahki Wells to make the return journey to Ashton Gate with the transfer deadline closing at 11pm tonight (31 January).

“He’s got a background where he’s had to work hard to get to where he’s got to and to get to here. I like that idea and that thinking.

“Equally, we have done pretty well with players who come in and develop into the Premier League.

“There’s no pressure on him to be the real deal straight away. We want him to learn and enjoy what he does here and, equally, if fits the model of the club.

“It fitted with a player we could trade and that fitted as well and that has to be factored in.”

Brownhill is available for Sunday’s visit of Arsenal and will be around the squad, according to Dyche, as he finds his feet at his new club.

Phil Bardsley is also fit again but Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are not yet ready to return, with the Clarets facing a near two-week break after the game against the Gunners as the Premier League stages its first ‘winter break’.